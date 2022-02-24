Osmiomancy Gloves in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen: All abilities and how to get

Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen expansion brought with it a powerful array of exotic weapons and armor, which a good portion of the community is absolutely falling in love with. One such exotic piece of armor is the Osmiomancy Gloves, which significantly boosts the capabilities of the Stasis Coldsnap grenade.

This is one of the reasons why the exotic armor is so highly sought after by Warlockmains, who like freezing their enemies into a popsicle. The Gloves make the Shadebinder subclass even stronger, making it a must-have in any Warlock’s repertoire.

However, getting one’s hands on the exotic armor is not at all easy. While there are essentially two ways that Guardians can employ to get the armor, both methods will rely on a fair bit of RNG (random number generation).

Hence, today's guide will provide a bit of insight into how one can acquire the Osmiomancy Gloves in Destiny 2.

Osmiomancy Gloves abilities and how to get it in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The reason why most Stasis Warlock mains are crazy about Osmiomancy Gloves is because of its ability called fervid Coldsnap, which buffs all of the stats of the Coldsnap grenade.

However, getting the Gloves themselves is not easy, and there are primarily two ways that Guardians can go about it. The first method will be to finish The Witch Queen campaign with a Warlock on Legendary difficulty.

Upon completing the main story, players will get a 50/50 chance to either get the Osmiomancy Gloves or the Secant Filaments exotic leg armor, so there is a fair bit of RNG involved, but at least one exotic piece of armor is guaranteed.

The second method offers more of a guarantee, and Warlocks must complete either a Legends or Master level difficulty Lost Sector solo. While The Witch Queen campaign on legendary will allow players to complete the missions with a Fireteam, the same will not be allowed for the Lost Sector one.

It’s one of the more difficult tasks to pull off, but players will have an incredibly high chance of getting the Gloves as a drop upon completion.

However, it’s important to note here that Legend and Master Lost Sectors have an exotic drop rotation system, so if players are not seeing the exotic gauntlets in either of the Sectors, then they might need to wait for a couple of days.

