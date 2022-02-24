How to craft Exotic weapons in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has brought along many different weapon upgrades. One of these is the ability for players to craft weapons. The best part about crafting these weapons is that now players can choose which perks their weapons get, essentially making their hunt for the "god roll" so much easier.

But there are also some Exotic weapons that players can craft once they finish the campaign.

Players can craft Exotic Glaives upon finishing Destiny 2: The Witch Queen's campaign

Starting at the Investigation Board inside the Enclave on Mars, players can start to partake in quests that will lead them to unlocking different blueprints that can teach them how to craft Exotic Glaives.

Each class has their own version of the Exotic Glaive that fits their class fantasy. Players cannot craft them, even with blueprints, until they finish The Witch Queen's main campaign.

Edge of Action: Titan Exotic Glaive

Titans gain access to the new Exotic Glaive Edge of Action, which has the special ability to deploy a shield on hit when used with full energy (Image via Destiny 2: The Witch Queen)

The Edge of Action is an Exotic Titan Glaive that players will be able to craft at the end of The Witch Queen campaign.

This Exotic Glaive is special because not only does it have all the benefits of the Glaive (range and melee damage and shields) but it can spawn a shield on hit when used with full energy. This will greatly boost the survivability of Titans who choose to utilize this weapon.

Edge of Intent: Warlock Exotic Glaive

The Exotic Warlock Glaive, Edge of Intent allows players to create a restorative turret when used with full energy (Image via Destiny 2: The Witch Queen)

Warlock players looking for a little bit of extra healing utility will fall in love with this Exotic Glaive, the Edge of Intent. With the special Exotic Glaive being able to be crafted at the Enclave on Mars, Warlocks can access this Glaive after completing the main Destiny 2: The Witch Queen campaign.

When used with full energy, it creates a restorative healing turret that is sure to help keep the players and their teammates alive.

Edge of Concurrence: Hunter Exotic Glaive

The Edge of Concurrence Exotic Glaive allows hunters to fire tracking shots that will erupt into chain lightning effects (Image via Destiny 2: The Witch Queen)

Hunters are able to craft an Exotic Glaive called the Edge of Concurrence. Seemingly more offense-focused than the other two Glaives, this one allows players to unleash a tracking shot when at full energy. The tracking shot will detonate at a target and fire out chain lightning damaging anything nearby. This is great for extra damage and clearing groups of enemies from the area.

All of the classes get amazing new toys with the new Exotic Glaives

Each of the Exotic Glaives is special in their own way, and players may very well want to collect all three of them. The good news is that players can pursue them in any order they want, and can indeed get them all crafted, provided they collect enough materials to craft each one of them. No matter which one they craft first though, players can rest assured the Glaive will be very handy in any situation in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

