Destiny 2: What is Shuro Chi wish in Last Wish Raid?

Last Wish is one of the longest recorded Raids in Destiny 2 to date. Because of the nature of Raid's encounters, enemies, and mechanics, it took players an entire day to achieve the World's First title. One encounter it offers, however, made history in the community, as it became timeless for multiple reasons.

Shuro Chi is the second major boss in the Raid, known among the community for presenting in several mobs at once. Due to this, players have made it a primary checkpoint for leveling up their weapons, unlocking Exotic catalysts, and completing different calibration missions. This article will guide you through the process, which will allow you to jump into the Shuro Chi encounter as a solo player.

Weston @WestonIroh

Originally we were just helping eachother with the rat king catalyst, but then we thought we'd give this a shot!



#Destiny2 #MOTW #AOTW @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23 @TheSamBartley So... We did Shuro Chi with ONLY RAT KING DPS!!!Originally we were just helping eachother with the rat king catalyst, but then we thought we'd give this a shot! #Destiny2 Art @DirtyEffinHippy So... We did Shuro Chi with ONLY RAT KING DPS!!!Originally we were just helping eachother with the rat king catalyst, but then we thought we'd give this a shot!#Destiny2 #MOTW #AOTW #Destiny2Art @DirtyEffinHippy @A_dmg04 @Cozmo23 @TheSamBartley https://t.co/xCH2Immy7C

Shuro Chi's wish: How to jump into encounter in Destiny 2 Last Wish (2022)

1) Path to the wishing well

For starters, you will need to launch the Last Wish Raid from Dreaming City. This can be done completely solo, so open up your Destinations tab, click on the Dreaming City icon on the map, and start the Last Wish Raid from the top-left corner of your screen.

After you spawn, you will see a huge doorway in front of you, leading to a massive corridor with Taken Blight in the middle. Look to the left wall and enter the small passageway, as shown in the image below.

The passage to the next part in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Follow it and look for a ledge to your extreme left. Then, above you, you will see another passage that leads to the top of the platform. You can refer to the image given below for a clear idea.

Path to the top in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once you reach the end of the tunnel, jump across the platform and keep going straight until you see the door to the Kali encounter. Do not enter this room, as it will start the first encounter of the Raid. Instead, walk past it until you find water at the end of the road. There is a ledge to the right here that you won't be able to see. You need to be on it.

Path to the wish in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once on the hidden ledge, look up for another ledge that is lit similarly. Jump on it, but be careful, as it can easily push you off into the water, leading you to die. After jumping onto the second hidden platform, look to your left for another lit platform, as shown in the image below.

Platform to the wishing well in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Jump to the top of the third ledge and follow this path to the wishing well. Here, you will need to shoot at the objects on the wall to form a pattern and unlock certain encounters.

2) Shuro Chi wish

Shuro Chi wish (Image via Bungie)

Refer to the image above to shoot the round structures and form a similar pattern. Once done, stand on the glowing platform in the middle. This will lead you straight to the start of the Shuro Chi boss fight.

To acquire a checkpoint, simply start the encounter by approaching the huge doorway, and die.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far