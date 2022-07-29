Destiny 2 upcoming Raid details: Power cap, release date, time, and more 

After a long wait of two seasons, Bungie has finally unveiled a lot of details about the new Destiny 2 Raid. The upcoming season will go live on August 23, just after the company releases details about their next Lightfall expansion, Arc 3.0, and Season 18. However, the upcoming Raid and new season will open up a lot of possibilities for new weapons and armor.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3zfQOhF This week at Bungie, we're planning a raid date night. This week at Bungie, we're planning a raid date night.bung.ie/3zfQOhF https://t.co/rDz9pEx1uO

The community has a chance to get either one of the three Raids from Destiny 1. They are Wrath of the Machine, King's Fall, and Crota's End. While the company did not specifically confirm which Raid they're going to be bringing, the majority of players already have an idea of what to expect.

Release date, power cap, and other details about the upcoming Destiny 2 Raid

In the most recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company stated that the new upcoming revamped Raid would be released on August 26, which is three days after the release of the new season. The release time will be the usual weekly reset at 10:00 am Pacific. The release times in all major regions are as follows:

UK: 6:00 pm

China: 1:00 am (August 27)

Australia: 3:00 am

Brazil: 2:00 pm

India: 10:30 pm

Typically, the first 24 hours after the release will be in Contest Mode, further amplifying incoming damage from enemies. Players need to have a power of at least 1560 to be able to enter the Raid. Clearing it with the Contest Mode active will enable a new Challenge Mode in the Director, granting players access to new challenges for World's First title.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack



⚔️ Contest Mode (24 Hours)

⚔️ 1560 Power Cap

⚔️ Challenge Mode

⚔️ Secret Triumph NEW: Season 18 Day 1 Raid details: August 26th.⚔️ Contest Mode (24 Hours)⚔️ 1560 Power Cap⚔️ Challenge Mode⚔️ Secret Triumph NEW: Season 18 Day 1 Raid details: August 26th. ⚔️ Contest Mode (24 Hours) ⚔️ 1560 Power Cap⚔️ Challenge Mode⚔️ Secret Triumph 👀 https://t.co/acunlj8QDb

The requirements to get Destiny 2 World's First title are as follows:

Players need to complete the Raid and the additional challenges within the first 24 hours.

There will also be a secret triumph added in alongside all the challenges.

A fireteam will be wiped after they fail to complete a challenge in an encounter.

Since Vault of Glass in Destiny 2, Bungie has been planning for another revamped Raid release. With Destiny 1 currently containing three Raids that can be brought to the new engine, the community wonders which one it will be. As far as the current story goes, King's Fall and Crota's End will make the most sense.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack



Which Raid is returning on August 26th? Poll Below!



King’s Fall

Wrath of the Machine Alright place your bets now, winners get a cookieWhich Raid is returning on August 26th? Poll Below!King’s FallWrath of the Machine Alright place your bets now, winners get a cookie 🍪 Which Raid is returning on August 26th? Poll Below!💠 King’s Fall💠 Wrath of the Machine https://t.co/AILvMdMhDG

Next season will also release the final piece in the Destiny 2 Light subclass rework with Arc 3.0, which players will most likely be able to use in the upcoming Raid.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far