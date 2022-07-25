Destiny 2 weekly reset (July 26 to August 2): Final seasonal challenges, Solstice continues, bonus Infamy, and more

The first week of Destiny 2 Solstice 2022 is almost over, with Bungie prepping up for the next season already. Players get to see a lot of game-changing updates in PvP, including the buff of Precision Hand Cannons and the unintended Last Word. The company will be rolling out new content with the next weekly reset on July 26.

In the upcoming reset, players will be getting the Corrupted Nightfall strike in the rotation pool, alongside the Horror's Least Pulse Rifle. The annual Solstice event will continue with refreshed bounties, alongside Drifter providing bonus Infamy gain with each match.

The following article lists everything worth looking out for in the next weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted.

All important upcoming content in the tenth weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Haunted (July 26)

1) Seasonal challenges

Europa from Beyond Light expansion (Image via Bungie)

The upcoming weekly reset will be the last week in Season 17 where seasonal challenges will appear. Usually, these challenges stop after the tenth week of each season. Therefore, players won't be getting any more after August 2. There will be a total of three seasonal challenges that players can complete. They are:

Haunting Cacophony: Players will need to defeat 200 combatants using a Machine Gun on the Derelict Leviathan, alongside 30 Powerful Scorn enemies on Sever.

Europa Activities: As the name suggests, players must complete bounties, Patrols, Lost Sectors, and public events on Europa.

Vanguard Ornament: To complete this challenge, players will need to obtain the Vanguard ornament for the Chain of Command ritual weapon.

The first two challenges will grant players a small XP gain. However, the third challenge will reward everything with a massive chunk of XP and Bright Dust.

2) Corrupted Nightfall

Corrupted Nightfall (Image via Destiny 2)

The Corrupted Strike will be back in the Nightfall pool for one week, starting from July 26 to August 2. During this time, players can run the Grandmaster mode of the same mission for the Adept version of Horror's Least. Players who haven't yet gained the Conqueror seal can only run this specific mission, as those looking to gild the seal can access every mission.

The expected modifiers in this Strike are Epitaph and Sedia's Durance. Epitaph is a standard modifier that can be found in most Taken Strikes. It generates a Blight geyser after any Taken combatant gets killed. Sedia Durance, however, increases any incoming Arc or Knockback damage.

Players are also likely to face Overload and Unstoppable Champions, alongside all three elemental shields.

3) Bonus Infamy ranks

Drifter, the vendor of Gambit (Image via Destiny 2)

Players can hop onto Gambit next week and run matches to gain bonus Infamy Ranks. With the newest XP-gain system, winning games inside Gambit is not mandatory for gaining Drifter's reputation. The only way to properly level up is by achieving activity streaks, which can be done by playing back-to-back Gambit matches.

Ranking up Drifter's reputation rank and resetting it twice will grant players the Chain of Command Machine Gun and its Gambit ornament. Getting the ornament will further complete the week 8 seasonal challenge.

