All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 9 (October 18) 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is closing in on the final set of challenges, as players will get an additional seven challenges to work on. With the Festival of the Lost starting on October 18, anyone can double dip on the activities by completing both event tasks and challenges simultaneously.

The upcoming challenges will include calibrations within the seasonal Expeditions, Ketchcrash, and Trials of Osiris. After the seasonal episode concludes with the eighth reset, each challenge will ask Guardians for more killings and calibrations in different activities.

The following article will list all the upcoming seasonal challenges with week 9 of Season 18.

Seasonal challenges and how to complete them in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 9 (October 18)

1) Expert Expedition III

Expedition in Season of Plunder (Image via Destiny 2)

The first seasonal challenge of week 9 requires players to dive inside the Expedition playlist and search for treasures. Additional objectives require defeating Ruffians, which are guaranteed up to two per run. A full guide on Ruffian can be found here, as the map offers different enemies at a certain time threshold.

Treasures required: 50.

Ruffians: 10.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Seeker's Cache III

Star Chart in HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to summon first mates in Expedition and Ketchcrash. Additional objectives include deciphering the Large Treasure Beacon available within the Star Chart on HELM.

For first mates, the fourth buff in all three sections can help summon allies for seasonal activities. However, players must be ranked 16 on the Star Chart to get the Large Treasure Beacon.

Crewmates required: 15.

Large Treasure Beacon: 1.

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP++.

3) Battery

Reed's Regret Stasis Linear Fusion Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to defeat combatants using the Linear Fusion Rifle while slowing them. Bonus progress can be granted inside activities such as Ketchcrash and PvP. Duskfield Grenades and Headstone perks can help a lot in completing this challenge.

Linear Fusion Rifle kills required: 150.

Stasis kills required: 100.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

4) Armory-wide calibration

Unstoppable Champions in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Players must calibrate Kinetic, Energy, and Power weapons to complete this challenge. Bonus progression will be granted against Champion enemies.

Kinetic weapon kills required: 200.

Energy weapon kills required: 200.

Power weapon kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

5) Cold Lighting

Warlock Shadebinder (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to load up the Gambit game mode and defeat targets using Arc or Stasis effects. The best weapon for this is the new Delicate Tomb Fusion Rifle and Bleakwatcher Aspect on Warlocks. Bonus progress can be gained after defeating Guardians.

Progress required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Trial by Firing Squad

Trials of Osiris (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to win multiple rounds inside a Trials match to complete this challenge. They can do this either solo or while on a fireteam.

Wins required: 20.

Rewards: Trials of Osiris weapon, Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

7) Arc Vanguard

Zavala as Vanguard vendor (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeating combatants using Arc or Stasis effects will grant progression towards this challenge. This needs to be done within the playlist activities.

Progress required: 300.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

