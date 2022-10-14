All upcoming Destiny 2 weapon changes in Season of Plunder 

The ninth week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will have a scheduled patch rolled in with Hotfix 6.2.5. While short notice on the changes did appear in last week's TWAB, the latest blog post reflected more on them, especially weapon archetypes and perks.

All the changes Bungie mentioned will be released on October 18, alongside the Festival of the Lost. Hence, it will be a decent time to grind for new weapons, armor sets, and test out the newly changed sandbox until the following season.

Bungie @Bungie



🤖 bung.ie/3MxjuZW This week at Bungie we're back with a bit of a hefty TWAB, including some weapons and the economy changes mentioned last week. This week at Bungie we're back with a bit of a hefty TWAB, including some weapons and the economy changes mentioned last week.🤖 bung.ie/3MxjuZW https://t.co/hQTBOt5ufR

Changes in weapons and several archetypes will be made to push the "ease of use," such as Stability, aim-assists, recoil direction, TTK (time to kill), time to crit, and more. Bungie also referred to these changes as an example of multiple upcoming updates since the term "ease of use" will be applied to similar patch notes in the future.

The following article lists all the upcoming weapon changes with Hotfix 6.2.5 in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder.

Bungie outlines weapon changes in a mid-season patch for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

1) Auto Rifles

Firefright (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie has made significant changes to the Precision Framed archetypes, increasing their crit damage multiplier and damage by a notch. Hence, the general modifications to the weapon type include a 20% recoil reduction, while Precision Frames' critical multiplier increased from 1.5x to 1.55x.

The above stats also increase the crit damage from 30 to 31.

2) Bows

Whispering Slab (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of Bows, Bungie feels the swapping time while using a Bow is powerful to be up against in high-end activities. Hence, they have increased Bow's stow duration based on the player's Handling stats.

Before, Lightweight Framed Bows took 0.4 to 0.2 seconds with 0 to 100 Handling. Similarly, Precision Framed Bows took around the same amount of time. However, Lightweight Framed Bows will take 0.45 to 0.3 seconds after the change, while Precision Frames will take 0.48 to 0.33 seconds.

3) Pulse Rifle

Yesteryear (Image via Destiny 2)

The changes to the Pulse Rifle focus heavily on bringing the Adaptive Framed archetype into the curve. Hence, Bungie has decided to increase the precision damage multiplier of Adaptive Framed Pulse Rifles from 1.6x to 1.65x, meaning each crit damage will have its number rise from 30.4 to 31.4.

Piece of Mind, on the other hand, will have its base zoom reduced from 19 to 18.

4) Scout Rifle

Jade Rabbit (Image via Destiny 2)

Nothing too major here, as Bungie felt the need to roll back the changes made to the 150 RPM weapons. This was done solely due to Jade Rabbit dealing more damage than intended with unlimited Range.

Hence, High Impact Scout Rifles will have their body shot damage reduced from 42 to 40, and crit damage from 73.5 to 70. This will also ensure three-shot headshot kills against players of all Resilience tiers.

5) Sidearm

Traveler's Chosen (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie felt that Sidearm was out of the loop regarding engagement distance, especially after the changes to the Rangefinder perk. However, after Hotfix 6.2.5, Sidearms will have increased auto aim fall-off distance by 30%, making the weapon type unaffected even with the Rangefinder perk.

Bungie has also clarified that any Sidearm without the Rangefinder should perform significantly better with the change.

6) Submachine Guns

Shayura's Wrath (Image via Destiny 2)

While all the numbers seem minimal in this department, the changes made to precision SMGs are the most notable. Weapons such as Shayura's Wrath and Friction Fire will have their zoom reduced from 16 to 15. However, all of their damage numbers will increase from 16 to 17, dealing base crit damage at 23.8.

7) Fusion Rifles

Main Ingredient (Image via Destiny 2)

After months of dominance inside PvP, Bungie is changing Precision Framed Fusion Rifles by making it harder to maintain verticle recoil. Hence, only the Fusion Rifle weapon type will undergo the nerf of recoil direction by 50% on Precision Framed archetypes.

8) Sniper Rifles

Silicon Neuroma (Image via Destiny 2)

Most changes in this department include flinches, where players will feel easier settling in after a flinch. The settling time has increased by 60%, and incoming flinch has been reduced in PvE. Hence, perks such as No Distractions will eventually stack with this buff.

9) Trace Rifles

Retraced Path (Image via Destiny 2)

There are no damage or Range buffs here, as Bungie feels the only problem Trace Rifles have right now is their Stability. Hence, to ensure an "ease of use" against moving combatants, the company decided to increase the effect of Stability on recoil reduction at the low end by 10% and the high end by 25%.

10 Glaives

Enigma (Image via Bungie)

The focus on the Glaives will be more on the shield resistance side, as they have become dominant in competitive game modes such as Trials of Osiris. Bungie decided to nerf the weapon's shield damage resistance against players from 75% to 50%.

This will remain unchanged against non-players at 97.5%.

11) Rocket Launchers

Palmyra-B (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Rocket Launchers got a slight buff in their blast radius since Bungie felt the weapon type lagged compared to other heavy weapons such as Linear Fusions and Grenade Launchers. Hence, a buff of 0.4m will make it easier for players to kill targets that are a bit far off the center of the blast.

Poll : 0 votes