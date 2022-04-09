Xur is selling high-stat Titan armor and a Bow that can one-shot players in Destiny 2 PvP (April 8) 

After weeks of low-stat armor, Xur is finally back in Destiny 2, bearing god roll exotics and legendaries. With Bungie's recent hotfix announcing the change, the Agent of the Nine did not disappoint at all when it came to the base stats of armor or perks of weapons.

In the April 8 reset, Xur was seen setting up his shop on the outskirts of Winding Cove, located on EDZ. While every week from The Witch Queen did not give players any reason to double-check the armor stats of other characters, it all changes now.

The following article breaks down everything worth picking from Xur on April 8 reset.

PvP god roll Wolftone Draw and high-stat Titan armor available for purchase from Xur in Destiny 2 (April 8)

Xur is selling the Kinetic three-burst Hand Cannon, Crimson, alongside exotic armors for all three classes. Hunter's Aeon Swift Gauntlet and Titan's Ursa Furiosa are some of the best buys that players can make in this season of Grandmasters.

Aeon Swift has 18 Recovery and 17 Intellect, with Ursa Furiosa having 18 Resilience and 23 Strength.

However, the star of today's show comes in the form of legendary weapons and armor. Players are highly recommended to go for both the Bows that Xur is selling right now. These include the Imperial Needle with Killing Wind and Opening Shot and the Wolftone Draw with Sneakbow and Harmony.

Wolftone Draw from Xur this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Harmony can easily one-shot opposing Guardians if paired with Lumina in the Kinetic slot. Lumina's Noble Rounds can increase both the ally's and the wielder's weapon damage for a short duration, which can work wonders with the Harmony perk.

On the other hand, the Imperial Needle with Opening Shot is a great pair, as the weapon has an increased Accuracy and Range with every projectile fired. It also has a Draw Time masterwork, which reduces the time it takes to draw each arrow at every level up.

Imperial Needle (Image via Destiny 2)

The Titans are going to have a field day today, as Xur's fix this weekend has brought in some of the best spikes in stats.

The Anti-Extinction Gauntlet has a decent spike in its Intellect with 19, alongside the Leg Armor with 26 Strength.

Titan leg piece (Image via Bungie)

The Chest Piece is great, too, with 21 Recovery and 17 Discipline alongside the Helmet with 24 Recovery and 22 Intellect.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh