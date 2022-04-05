5 best exotics to use for Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall Season 16 

The "Conqueror" seal in Destiny 2 is up for grabs from the recent weekly reset, as Grandmaster Nightfall goes live on April 5. A series of Strike missions will take place each week with high-tier difficulty, where players have to go up against resilient foes and the toughest modifiers.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Your chance to seize the gilded title of Conqueror is now.



All previous Grandmaster Nightfalls are open for the taking. Your chance to seize the gilded title of Conqueror is now. All previous Grandmaster Nightfalls are open for the taking. https://t.co/rFcWiLYzar

To come out on top, however, each player needs exotic gear that can change the tide of an encounter. With the recent implementation of Void 3.0, survivability has gone through the roof for all three classes.

The following article lists the best exotic armor pieces for all Destiny 2 classes that will be useful in Grandmaster Nightfall.

Five must-have exotics for upcoming Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall in Season 16

1) Ursa Furiosa

Ursa Furiosa (Image via Destiny 2)

Ursa Furiosa is still one of the best exotics to have on Titans for Grandmaster Nightfalls. Known for blocking incoming damage and refunding super energy, this exotic can grant a 40% weapon damage boost through the "Weapons of Light" buff.

Sentinel Shields are necessary for fights against Champions and snipers in tough corners. Pairing this with Ursa Furiosa adds massively to the survivability, not just for the Titans, but for all three fireteam members.

2) Osmiomancy Gloves

Osmiomancy Gloves (Image via Destiny 2)

Osmiomancy Gloves is still very new to the sandbox, as it was handed out by Ikora after the end of the Legendary campaign. However, the base stats were so low that everyone had to farm the Lost Sector to get a decent spike in one of the stats.

The main reason why Osmiomancy Gloves is on this list is its ability to spawn two Bleakwatcher Aspects at a time. This causes a room full of adds to freeze in place, allowing a lot of breathing room for the rest of the fireteam.

3) Renewal Grasps

Renewal Grasps (Image via Bungie)

Renewal Grasps can take Hunter's Stasis subclass and turn it on its head. Known for clearing adds and freezing enemies in place, Renewal Grasps makes Duskfield Grenades twice the size of its original radius. In addition, allies inside the radius will take reduced incoming damage.

Whisper of Shards and Whisper of Chains are some of the best fragments to make this build even tankier. One grants overshield to the user, while the other grants 40% damage reduction from all sources. This stat even stacks with the reduction applied by Renewal Grasps.

4) Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig (Image via Destiny 2)

Orpheus Rig paired with Mobeus Quiver can put out some of the best damage numbers from a single instance of super ability. While a normal Mobius Quiver can shoot two arrows, Orpheus Rig adds an extra one alongside granting super energy.

Many might prefer picking Omnioculus over Orpheus Rig due to the 50% resistance while cloaked. However, that will only be necessary if there isn't a Titan in the fireteam to grant overshield or another Hunter with Renewal Grasps.

5) Hoarfrost-Z

Hoarfrost-Z (Image via Bungie)

The build revolving around Hoarfrost-Z allows players to pick up Diamond Lance and constantly freeze combatants. Glacial Grenades and Rally Barricades are the two primary choices here to create as many Stasis shards as possible.

Once Stasis shards are picked up as Diamond Lance, additional fragments such as Whisper of Rime and Whisper of Shards will boost survivability with regenerating abilities.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish