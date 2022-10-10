All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 8 (October 11) 

Seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season 18 are slowly coming to an end with each passing week. The eighth week of the season will bring in a total of six challenges, one less than the usual number. The story will also conclude with one final cutscene as everyone prepares for the Festival of the Lost on October 18.

The upcoming six seasonal challenges will throw in multiple objectives involving the seasonal story and activities. Players will need to defeat the Champions inside the Ketchcrash while reaching the pinnacle cap of 1580 this season. Other challenges will also include players running around with different weapons for calibration.

The following article will list all six upcoming seasonal challenges in week 8 of Season 18 and how to complete them easily.

All upcoming seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder and how to easily complete them (October 11)

1) Antiquarian VIII

Eido (Image via Bungie)

The seasonal questline of Plunder will finally come to an end with the weekly reset, as players will have to complete the Antiquarian challenge one final time. The steps will include the usual Expedition and Pirate Hunts for relic recovery, alongside an expected cutscene to serve as the epilogue.

As an added objective, the challenge will also ask players to defeat Champions across the system. However, doing so inside Ketchcrash and Expeditions will grant bonus progress. Each Expedition can offer a maximum of two Ruffians, which will work nicely alongside Master Ketchcrash runs.

Relics required: 8 (retroactive)

8 (retroactive) Champion kills required: 25

25 Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+

2) Sextant Navigator II

Captain's Atlas (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to obtain Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates throughout the season. This isn't retroactive, so all players will need to obtain the resources all over again specifically for this challenge. Map Fragments can be acquired by completing Ketchcrash, while Treasure Coordinates drop from all over the system.

Some of the best places for the latter are Heroic Public Events, Vanguard Strikes, Nightfall, Wellspring, and equipping seasonal armor pieces.

Map Fragments required: 160

160 Treasure Coordinates required: 1,600

1,600 Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+

3) Barrage

Ketchcrash (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will simply need to defeat Champions and bosses inside Ketchcrash activities. Running the Master version of Ketchcrash with a full six-player fireteam is recommended for this challenge.

Each run will throw in both Barrier and Overload Champions, as Ketchcrash is focused on Fallen enemies. However, all three elemental shields will be present here, pressing Guardians to carefully pick their loadout to balance both Champion mods and shield counters.

Number of elite kills required: 12

12 Rewards: Challenger XP++

4) Pinnacle

Pinnacle activity (Image via Destiny 2)

Each Guardian will need to reach the pinnacle cap of 1580 this season to complete the challenge. Some primary activities include weekly playlist activities, Raid, rotating activities, Dungeon, Wellspring, Preservation, Vox Obscura, Dares of Eternity, and Wellspring.

Power required: 1580

1580 Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

5) Hold the Trigger

Thunderlord Machine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

For this challenge, players will need to calibrate Machine Guns, Sidearms, and Scout Rifles anywhere in the system. Bonus progress will be granted upon defeating multiple enemies.

Progress required: 180

180 Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust

6) Intended Mischief

Gambit ornament of Cry Mutiny (Image via Destiny 2)

For this last challenge, players will need to obtain the Gambit ornament of Cry Mutiny from Drifter. To do this, his reputation needs to be reset twice. The best time to do this is in a week with Infamy boost, as each match completion will have a reputation multiplier.

Gambit ornament required: 1

1 Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust

