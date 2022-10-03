All Destiny 2 seasonal challenges for Season of Plunder week 7 (October 4)

The Destiny 2 seasonal episode of Plunder is slowly approaching its final stages, alongside the seasonal challenges. With Guardians entering week 7 of Season 18, Bungie will soon be wrapping up their weekly dose of objectives after three more resets. On this note, players will need to finish the current ones to accumulate enough Artifact bonuses.

The upcoming weekly reset will have seven more seasonal challenges for the community to complete, some of which will feature the usual seasonal questlines, calibrations, competitive PvP, and Grandmaster Nightfall. The following article lists all seven seasonal challenges for the upcoming weekly reset on October 4.

All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 7 and how to complete them (October 4)

1) Antiquarian VII

Eido from the seasonal questline (Image via Destiny 2)

Typically, this is the first seasonal challenge that will be up for Guardians to complete, requiring everyone to finish the weekly quest step. Players will need to launch the questline, complete a few steps involving Expedition and Pirate Hunts, and finally recover the seventh relic.

Additional objectives here will involve Vex kills, which can be finished inside the weekly Glassway Nightfall or in the Garden of Salvation Pinnacle rotator.

Relics recovered: 7 (retroactive)

Vex kills required: 150

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Efficient Expedition

Expedition on Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

While on the Expedition, players will need to perform a special feat, where each activity must be completed in under 10 minutes in all destinations. The three destinations include Nessus, Europa, and Cosmodrome.

Nessus: 1

Cosmodrome: 1

Europa: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

3) Shaper II

Weapon crafting screen (Image via Destiny 2)

This particular challenge is a continuation of one that was included in Season of Plunder's very first week, where Shaper I required players to shape three different seasonal weapons. However, Shaper II requires players to level up those three seasonal weapons to 10. This can be done by speedrunning through activities or inside Shuro Chi.

Level 10 weapons required: 3

Rewards: Repute and Challenger XP+.

4) Underhanded

Ketchcrash activity (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to score kills with a Sidearm as well as get kills on jolted opponents. Bonus progression will be granted upon kills on Ketchcrash and Guardians in the Crucible. While jolted kills are easier with the newest Exotic Fusion Rifle called Delicate Tomb, players can use the Trespasser Exotic to complete this as well.

Jolted kills: 100

Sidearm kills: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

5) Closing in

Thunderlord Exotic Machine Gun (Image via Bungie)

Players will need to score kills with Machine Guns, Sniper Rifles, and Swords inside Gambit. Defeating Guardians and invaders will grant bonus progression towards the same objective. In this case, the best weapons to opt for are add-clearing (additional enemy clearing) gears such as Thunderlord and Cloudstrike.

As for Swords, anything with the Chain Reaction perk will work great, as Gambit now provides even more Heavy ammunition.

Machine Gun kills required: 60

Sword kills required: 60

Sniper kills required: 30

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Fleeting Glory

Survival starting screen (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to simply complete matches in the Glory rank playlists. Bonus progress will be granted upon wins.

Progress required: 15

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

7) Grandmaster

Grandmaster Glassway (Image via Destiny 2)

As the name suggests, players will simply need to complete any Strike on Grandmaster difficulty to complete this challenge.

Nightfall completion: 1

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

