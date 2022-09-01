How to get the Delicate Tomb Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Delicate Tomb and its Catalyst were both introduced with the Season of Plunder in Destiny 2.

Players can get their hands on this powerful Fusion Rifle to help strengthen their Arc subclass. They can later obtain its exotic-rarity Catalyst to make it even more dangerous.

Players have to follow a few steps in order to obtain the Catalyst, but they'll first need to get the Delicate Tomb itself.

Destiny 2 players can unlock the Delicate Tomb immediately by purchasing the Season Pass

The Delicate Tomb is earned through the Destiny 2 Season Pass (Image via Bungie)

Anyone who plays the Season of Plunder can easily find the Delicate Tomb Fusion Rifle. Players can unlock it immediately by purchasing the Season Pass with 1,000 Silver, which is equal to about $9.99.

Those who don't want to spend real money can grind away at the free version of the Season Pass. The Delicate Tomb is a reward given when players reach tier 35.

A handful of tiers can be earned each day in the free Season Pass. Players should just complete every challenge available, defeat every enemy seen, and keep an eye on their progress in the Season 18 tab.

Players should visit Banshee-44 to begin quest that rewards the Delicate Tomb Exotic Catalyst in Destiny 2

A look at the Delicate Tomb's stats in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Once the Delicate Tomb has been acquired, players can visit Banshee-44 in the Tower. This social space has multiple NPCs that act as vendors and quest givers.

Banshee-44 will provide a quest called The Form of Danger. There are three steps players must take to unlock the Catalyst and complete the quest. The steps are listed below:

Step 1 : Defeat 50 enemies using special ammo guns and beat challenging combatants. The new Ketchcrash activity has many "challenging combatants" for players to defeat. Players should do this with the Delicate Tomb in hand, as it uses special ammo.

: Defeat 50 enemies using special ammo guns and beat challenging combatants. The new Ketchcrash activity has many "challenging combatants" for players to defeat. Players should do this with the Delicate Tomb in hand, as it uses special ammo. Step 2 : Complete Vanguard operations, Gambit, and Crucible matches while defeating targets with the Delicate Tomb. Higher-ranked Nightfall, Crucible, and Gambit wins will see this step progress much faster. Defeating other Guardians is also a way to pick up the pace.

: Complete Vanguard operations, Gambit, and Crucible matches while defeating targets with the Delicate Tomb. Higher-ranked Nightfall, Crucible, and Gambit wins will see this step progress much faster. Defeating other Guardians is also a way to pick up the pace. Step 3: Return to Banshee-4 after steps one and two are completed. Turn in the calibration data and receive the Delicate Tomb Catalyst.

With the Catalyst unlocked, players can equip it to the Delicate Tomb to activate its perks. The Fusion Rifle has a chance to create an Ionic Trace when a final blow is dealt to an enemy. However, powerful enemies and other Guardians will always generate one.

If an Ionic Trace is formed after an opponent is eliminated, Destiny 2 players will see their Delicate Tomb receive a bit of ammo back into the clip. A partial reload is given whenever an Ionic Trace is picked up.

If used in PvP against other Guardians, players will get ammo back with every single elimination they rack up. This could lead to the Delicate Tomb never needing a reload as the user wipes through the enemy team.

