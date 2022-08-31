Destiny 2 god roll guide: Midha's Reckoning for PvP and PvE (2022)

Destiny 2 players will enjoy the new gear Bungie has added to the game. With a total of 13 different new weapons to choose from this season, there couldn't be a better time to test out a new subclass rework. From seven weapons in the seasonal inventory to six more in the King's Fall Raid, Bungie also added a lot of new perks.

The weapon in question here is the High Impact Framed Arc Fusion Rifle called Midha's Reckoning. Limited to only a few encounters in the King's Fall Raid, this weapon falls in the same category as Glacioclasm or Snorri FR5. Typically, there are loads of synergies with Arc loadouts in PvP and PvE.

Best perk combinations for Destiny 2 King's Fall Fusion Rifle, Midha's Reckoning

1) Usage and how to get

Midha's Reckoning can be obtained from either the Golgoroth boss encounter in King's Fall or the Oryx encounter at the very end. Players can even collect five deepsight versions of the weapon, level them up, and unlock the crafting pattern. Fusion Rifles are one of the most potent weapon types in the game, making the grind worthwhile for everyone.

As mentioned before, Midha's Reckoning is an Arc special-ammo weapon. On top of that, its damage output can quickly shut down Guardians in PvP with just one charge. For PvE, however, it takes a few more bolts, but it's still powerful. Adding Arc Fragments and mods to the mix, this Fusion Rifle can become a primary source of damage in any loadout.

2) PvE god roll

PvE god roll for Midha's Reckoning (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

There are a lot of roles one Fusion Rifle can play in a situation. From clearing a bunch of adds to dealing sustained damage on a single target, each weapon can be built around many different situations you can find yourself in. Hence, you can go for the following perks on Midha's Reckoning in Destiny 2 PvE:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and Recoil.

Liquid Coils for more Impact.

Cornered for a 100ms faster charge rate when two enemies are within 15 meters.

Reservoir Burst for a damage increase with the first shot of the magazine and creates an Arc explosion on enemy kills.

Surrounded can be a great perk instead of Reservoir Burst, as both work for a more add-clearing approach. Vorpal Weapon or Golden Tricorn can work wonders for a more sustained DPS approach.

3) PvP god roll

Midha's Reckoning god roll for PvP (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

One downside to High Impact Framed Fusion Rifles is its Stability against moving Guardians. If you can't land all the bolts on an opposing player by the time they notice you, there's no point in using a Fusion Rifle. Hence, to land all the bolts, you will need Stability.

The following are the perks you can go for in Midha's Reckoning for PvP:

Corkscrew Rifling for more Range, Stability, and Handling.

Accelerated Coils for faster Charge Time.

Unrelenting for a health boost after hitting a Guardian.

Tap the Trigger for increased Stability and Accuracy on the initial trigger pull.

Well, Rounded or Pugilist are great picks instead of Unrelenting, especially if you're going for melee builds in Destiny 2.

