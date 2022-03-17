Snorri FR5 god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE 

Since the departure of Particle Deconstruction from Destiny 2 mod inventory, Fusion Rifles have lost their sense of superiority inside PvE. Where anyone could melt a raid boss with the likes of One Thousand Voices or Threaded Needle in Season 15, the ongoing sandbox isn't very friendly to the Fusion mains.

Snorri FR5, on the other hand, is something that doesn't need a whole lot of modifications to work on anything. It is a precision-framed weapon, which lets out a decent amount of damage at the cost of Charge Time.

Many consider Snorri a reskin of Erentil from Forsaken, except the latter was a high-impact framed weapon with 1000 Charge Time instead of 700. The following article will break down the best perks for this weapon and how to get one in Destiny 2.

Snorri FR5 god roll guide for Destiny 2 and how to get it

To become a full-fledged Fusion main inside the ongoing sandbox, one must know how the weapon type works with various traits and perks. In this case, the Snorri FR5 shoots out five bolts with a 740 Charge Time.

A key element in a high Charge Time Fusion is its stability. More stability means less recoil while shooting out the bolts. This means players will have an easy time landing all the bolts fired from the weapon on an opposing Guardian in PvP or a combatant inside PvE.

All available perks of Snorri FR5 (Image via Light. gg)

The best perks on Snorri FR5 for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for increased control in recoil.

Accelerated Coils for a decrease in Charge Time and a slight reduction in damage.

Firmly Planted for increased stability and accuracy while crouched.

High-Impact Reserves for increased damage with the rounds at the end of the magazine.

Since PvP will grant players two rounds of special ammunition, High-Impact Reserves is one of the go-to perks for Snorri FR5.

For PvE, the best perks on Snorri FR5 are as follows:

Chambered Compensator for increased stability and recoil.

Enhanced Battery for increased magazine size.

Heating Up for increased accuracy and stability after final blows on combatants.

Reservoir Burst for additional damage and an elemental explosion with the first shot of a full battery.

Guardians can get this weapon either from Banshee-44 on a weekly rotation basis or from the World Drop.

