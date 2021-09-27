Particle Deconstruction mod does not stack with Shadowshot anymore in Destiny 2 

Each Destiny 2 season has introduced new modifications that have altered any running meta in the game. No matter how much they tend to synergize with weapons and skill, each represents a massive power difference for Guardians.

KackisHD @RickKackis



...But here we are 👀



➡️ Never thought I'd see a Fusion Rifle melt a Destiny 2 Raid Boss in 10 Seconds......But here we are 👀➡️ youtu.be/3JG3tKW9v6w ⬅️ Never thought I'd see a Fusion Rifle melt a Destiny 2 Raid Boss in 10 Seconds...



...But here we are 👀



➡️youtu.be/3JG3tKW9v6w⬅️ https://t.co/k8qc9U7KXL

With Season 14 bringing the most powerful mods for Grenade Launchers, Destiny 2 Season of the Lost saw the forthcoming destruction in the form of Fusion Rifles. While the community was happy for the weapon type to finally get the spotlight, there were still a few things that made the Fusion Rifles into damage dealing cannons. That was the case until Bungie recently stealth nerfed it.

Hunter's Shadowshot does not stack with the Fusion Rifle mod anymore in Destiny 2 Season of the Lost

Bungie's most recent TWAB update with 3.3.0.3 news came in alongside a few sandbox fixes and Trials changes. In this update, Bungie stealth nerfed the artifact mod of the season, which previously fed to a very useful super and weapon combo.

Before 3.3.0.3, a shadow-shot tether of the Hunters was used to stack alongside the Fusion Rifle damage with the Particle Deconstruction. This helped the Guardian gain bonus damage against combatants and bosses. With the Hunters applying to debuff with the Tethers, the Fusion Rifles added to the defense reduction on enemies resulting in massive damage output.

Hunter Nightstalker tree in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

In addition, this combo could be stacked with other classes such as Titan's Ward of Dawn, Warlock's Well of Radiance, and even the artifact mod called Focusing Lens. While the supers and mods are still stacked with Particle Deconstruction, Hunter's tether sees itself out of the equation post 3.3.0.3.

One Thousand Voices fusion rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Also Read

Particle Deconstruction can be unlocked from Wayfinder's Compass located inside the H.E.L.M. While the mod itself needs a total of seven energy slots, it makes up for the huge increase in damage against all combatants. Weapons such as One Thousand Voices, Vex Mythoclast, or even Sleeper Simulant have finally been brought into the sandbox meta of Destiny 2.

While Guardians cannot stack Fusion Rifles with Hunter's tether anymore, it seems to be working fine with the Divinity Trace Rifle. Guardians will be looking to take advantage of this as much as possible before Bungie decides to nerf it again.

Edited by Siddharth Satish