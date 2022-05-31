"They come to PvE to ruin the fun": Destiny 2 community reacts to toxic players who kill teammates

Destiny 2 has seen exponential growth as a live service game, with its player base expanding constantly. Bungie has released different content, including seasons and expansions, to keep things fresh for the players, allowing them to engage with each other.

While players can play in squads, playing with randoms makes things easier. However, it can also backfire at times, depending on the nature of the players.

Destiny 2 is the sequel to the first game, also developed by Bungie. The second game has taken a different approach, greatly extending its shelf-life. The base game is free-to-play and allows players to enjoy a lot of content without paying anything.

Playing the game together makes things easier as some bosses in-game can be quite problematic. However, it all ultimately depends on the team members and how cooperative they are.

Destiny 2 community reacts to a selfish player who does not revive teammates

The original post was posted by u/Casey2345, who shared a clip of their play session. As the post owner got downed trying to change their weapons, they expected to be revived. However, the players they were playing with paid no heed and justified why some do not like to play with randoms.

Other users also reacted to the clip, and there were some strong complaints against the player who refused to revive the post owner. A Reddit member reported that they checked the player in question and it seems to be a scrub. Such players reportedly ruin the experience of all the other players in the game.

Another player also narrated their horrible experience with the person in question. It seems that the main post owner might have been downed by the person and not the enemy, because they have done it to others as well.

Another player narrated something similar, which showed the problems in general with randoms in Destiny 2. The player reported that they had to wait to get themselves revived every time they were killed.

Raids in Destiny 2 do not have matchmaking yet, and one player suggested that the video is the best example as to why the mode should not even have it.

Some seem to think that while it's okay to do with friends, doing the same with random strangers seems awful.

Another person also believes that doing this to get all the kills in a raid is something pretty terrible and should not be done.

One Destiny 2 player claims that such actions should be constitued as a bannable offense.

Another member points out that such occurrences have been happening regularly, and Bungie should take some kind of action to prevent them.

Many players asked the main post owner to simply report the culprit on grounds of sabotage and griefing.

It's a shame that a game like Destiny 2 has to suffer from toxicity where the rewards are shared between the players. While such behaviors are common in active multiplayer games, Bungie look to discourage such actions.

