Destiny 2 Robber Baron Triumph guide: How to find Ruffians

Seasonal seals in Destiny 2 consist of objectives that ask each player to run a standard errand. Each week introduces seasonal challenges with different objectives, and seasonal titles require players to run missions of similar types. However, Bungie loves to make its player base work hard for titles.

One such task comes in the form of this season's Scallywag Seal. A triumph that goes by the name of "Robber Baron" is probably one of the toughest and weirdest missions in the game. While it asks everyone to kill Ruffians inside the seasonal activity, there are a lot of things that can restrict an individual from scoring the kills.

This article will help guide you through the Ruffians in Season of Plunder and the best ways to get them to spawn while soloing or on a fireteam.

How to find Ruffians and kill them in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (2022)

1) How to find the Ruffians

Ruffians spawn inside the Expedition activity, which can be accessed from the HELM at the Tower. However, each fireteam needs to meet certain criteria while playing the activity to spawn the Ruffian.

The spawning conditions require players to run the activity for three minutes at first, which will spawn one Ruffian in a random location.

Unstoppable Ruffian in Destiny 2 Expedition (Image via FalloutPlays)

Each Ruffian can either be Unstoppable or Overload based on the Expedition map. Each run can spawn up to four of these enemies, with two being guaranteed and the other two being based on RNG.

However, there are multiple problems tied to this specific condition and Destiny 2 objective.

2) The flaw in the objective

To complete the triumph, you will need to kill 50 Ruffians in total, which adds up to approximately 13 Expedition runs.

The best way to do this is to form a fireteam of your own, coordinate with each other, run the activity for the first three minutes, and spawn a Ruffian.

However, if you're looking to solo with two other random players, you should pray that your fireteam knows about the process of spawning a Ruffian. Alternatively, you can throw the engrams off the map to stall the activity until it hits the three-minute mark.

To make matters worse, Bungie disabled the timer in Destiny 2 Expeditions, making it even harder for everyone to keep track of their time. From having to drag a mission to three minutes to praying for an RNG spawn, players aren't very happy with this particular objective for the Scallywag title.

3) Will Bungie fix this in any way?

Destiny 2 Community Manager, dmg04, had the following to say regarding the Ruffian triumph:

"Thanks for the feedback. While I'm aware that the team is looking at the Ruffian triumph due to it being a seal requirement, I can pass this along concerning the triumph requirements."

Since nothing has been confirmed yet, you can choose to wait until Bungie comes up with an alternative. If not, you can run 13 or more Expeditions with your fireteam or choose to run solo. However, the latter is not recommended under any circumstances.

