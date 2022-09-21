How to get the Cry Mutiny Legendary Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder

With every new season, Bungie introduces a new seasonal weapon to Destiny 2. For Season of Plunder, the seasonal weapon has a pirate-like twist to it and has a name most plundering seafarers would resonate with. The weapon in question is known as Cry Mutiny.

Since it's a seasonal weapon, Guardians will have to work a bit to get their hands on it. While the overall process might be a bit grindy, it's not that difficult to complete. Here's how to do it.

Acquiring the Cry Mutiny Legendary Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 is fairly easy but tedious

Like all seasonal weapons, Cry Mutiny is locked behind the reward track for the three primary vendors found at the Tower: Zavala, Shaxx, and the Drifter. These Destiny 2 vendors sell bounties for Strikes/Nightfall, Crucible, and Gambit activities, respectively.

To unlock this weapon, Guardians will have to reach level 16 reputation with either of the three vendors at the Tower. Once at level 16 reputation, Guardians will be able to claim this weapon from them, and either use it in different activities or dismantle it and claim the resources that it drops.

Interestingly enough, since it's a seasonal weapon and is locked behind a reward track, the Cry Mutiny Legendary Grenade Launcher is already masterworked when it drops. In a way, this is considered a bonus reward for all the effort that Guardians have to put in to acquire this weapon.

While picking up the weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder is easy, ranking up all the way to level 16 isn't. To do that, Guardians will have to keep completing Strikes, Crucible matches, or Gambit matches, depending upon which vendor reward track they wish to follow.

The easiest way to get this weapon would be to wait for a week before bonus rank points are given out for either of the three activities mentioned above. When these bonus ranks are active, Guardians can then launch that specific activity and keep grinding it until they hit level 16.

Guardians should also keep the activity streak system in mind. Bungie has introduced an activity streak system to Destiny 2 that has been in place for a while now. Thanks to this streak system, the more activities that a Guardian participates in, the more rank points they get.

For example, if a Guardian plays three strikes in a row, they get more rank points. These points keep increasing with the number of matches they complete, maxing out at five continuous activity completions. This activity streak is active as long as a Guardian is repeatedly launching the same playlist activity.

If Guardians launch a different playlist activity, the streak resets, starting a new activity streak based on the last-launched activity in Destiny 2. Here are some of the curated rolls that Guardians can come across while picking up this weapon:

Barrel: Volatile Launch

Magazine: Mini Frags

Perk 1: Demolitionist / Incandescent

Perk 2: Swashbuckler / Vorpal Weapon

Origin Trait: Vanguard's Vindication (Strikes/Nightfall) / One Quiet Moment (Crucible) / Gun and Run (Gambit)

Although not many Guardians would like to choose Grenade Launchers as their go-to power weapons in the game, there are some who swear by this weapon category. With this guide, grinding for the weapon should be a breeze.

