Destiny 2 Master King's Fall enemy guide: All enemy changes and additions from the normal version 

Destiny 2 Master difficulty of King's Fall is live right now, with additional challenges and new gear for everyone. Players will need to be at the very top of their game, solely because of the number of mobs and elite enemies that spawn in each encounter. The minimum power requirement is 1600, which is 20 more than this season's pinnacle cap.

Typically, things aren't the same as the normal version. Each enemy hits a lot harder than they usually do, with trash mobs holding the capability to kill a player with one or two shots.

The following article will help players clear any doubts regarding the changes made to enemies in the Master difficulty of King's Fall.

All enemy changes and how to counter them in Destiny 2 King's Fall Master difficulty

1) Opening encounter

Opening encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

The opening encounter requires players to collect relics from different corners of the arena and deposit them within a set time limit. While this is pretty straightforward on paper, a bunch of Phalanx makes life harder for everyone by pushing them off. In the Master version, these Phalanx are turned into Unstoppable once on each side.

You will also see an Overload Champion spawn in the middle after the relics are grabbed. The recommended weapons here are Unstoppable Shotguns and Overload Arc Grenades, while Bows and Machine Guns are also viable. When it comes to elemental shields, you will face a bit of all three during the encounter.

2) Totems

Totems encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

The Totems encounter requires all six Guardians to coordinate with one another and switch buffs to fill up a Hive doorway in the middle. While the normal version did spawn a total of three Unstoppable Ogres, you can expect nine Ogres in the Master difficulty.

The Ogres will spawn in three sections of the room, one in the middle, one in the left room, and the other in the right. However, you should know that these three Ogres spawn once with each threshold of Deathsinger deposit, with the first after 50 deposits, then 100, and lastly at 150.

Add clearing weapons such as Gjallarhorn and Thunderlord are the most viable options here. Precision Slug Shotguns can take care of Unstoppable Ogres and Knights as well. The only elemental shield in this encounter is the Solar Wizards.

3) Warpriest

Warpriest (Image via Destiny 2)

Warpriest is the first major boss encounter, and players had to stand on plates in a specific order to start the DPS phase. The changes from the normal version include Barrier Knights before the DPS phase, and they later turn to Overload Hobgoblins when the enemy type turns to Taken.

Elemental shields will include Solar and Void. To take care of the Champions quickly, you can take a Sniper to one-shot Barriers, alongside Le Monarque to stun Overloads and bring down Void shields.

4) Golgoroth

Golgoroth (Image via Destiny 2)

Golgoroth is the second major boss encounter in the King's Fall Raid. Champion enemies here are the Knights that spawn just before the DPS phase. These will be Barrier-type enemies, alongside elemental shields being Solar and Void types.

A Solar Sniper such as the Whisper of the Worm is a great pick for this, as it can take care of Solar shields, Barrier Champions, and Golgoroth's weak spots for DPS. Tractor Cannon is another great weapon to quickly shut down Void shielded enemies.

5) Sisters

Final arena (Image via Destiny 2)

The only changes in this encounter are the Knights that spawn on top of the four Hive plates. Instead of the normal Knights, they turn to Barrier Champions each time. Arc Snipers such as Cloudstrike will be great here to deal with Arc shields and Barrier Champions.

A full guide to the Daughters of Oryx encounter can be found here.

6) Oryx

Oryx boss (Image via Destiny 2)

The changes to Oryx's encounters are pretty similar to what his daughters went through. All Knights on the plates are converted to Champion enemies, except this time they are Overload Hobgoblins. The shields that appear here are Arc and Void, so Exotics such as Le Monarque or any Arc Bow will be viable.

