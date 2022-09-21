Destiny 2 Master King's Fall Totems challenge guide: Grass is always greener 

The grind inside Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid is back, as Bungie activates the Master difficulty with modifiers and challenges. Guardians will be getting a different challenge across all six encounters each week, which will further spawn double chests upon completion.

The first challenge this week is tied to the "Totems" encounter called "Grass is always greener." The spawning of trash mobs and elites remains the same inside the normal version, with some added modifiers to the Master difficulty.

This article will guide you through the "Grass is always greener" challenge and how to complete it in Master difficulty.

Disclaimer: This guide only includes the challenge and assumes you already have basic knowledge of the normal Totems encounter in King's Fall. For a full guide on the encounter, you can click here.

How to complete Destiny 2 Totems encounter "Grass is always greener" challenge in Master difficulty

1) Overview of the Destiny 2 challenge

The Totems encounter involves switching buffs in two different sections of the arena. There are a total of three plates, two used for the "Brand" buff and one used for delivering the Deathsinger's buff.

The two rooms, left and right, require "Brand of the Unraveler" and "Brand of the Weaver," respectively.

Right-hand room (Image via Destiny 2)

The challenge, however, is that no one on your fireteam should pick up the "Brand" buff more than once. This is why the optimal option is to switch players from one side to another.

In short, if you happen to switch to the "Brand of Unraveler" buff on the left by killing a knight, your next priority will be the "Brand of the Weaver" on the right, and so forth.

Depositing a total of 200 Deathsinger's Power finishes the encounter, with Unstoppables spawning at the 50, 100, and 150 deposit threshold. Typically, the number of Unstoppable Champions increases to nine in Master difficulty, from three in the standard version.

Destiny 2 Ogre Champions in the Totems (Image via Butters on YouTube)

Aside from spawning in the middle, additional Unstoppable Ogres spawn in both rooms in front of the stairs.

Since the Match Game modifier is active in Master, you will need to have a Solar weapon ready to destroy Solar-shielded Wizards in this encounter.

2) Destiny 2 King's Fall Master modifiers and loadouts

The minimum requirement to run the Master difficulty in King's Fall is 1600. The mode also throws in added modifiers to the mix, including Champion mobs, elemental shielded enemies, and more.

For the Totems encounter, you will only need to worry about Champion Ogres and Solar shields.

Unstoppable Shotgun mod (Image via Destiny 2)

For loadouts, a Solar Pulse Rifle or a Shotgun is the best option. Both weapon types are tied to seasonal Unstoppable mods. The latter can take care of elites very quickly.

To clear out a room full of mobs, Heavy weapons such as Thunderlord and Gjallarhorn are great for this encounter. However, running a Precision Framed Slug Shotgun with the Unstoppable mod is recommended against Ogres and Knights.

3) Destiny 2 Master Totems loot

The loot pool in the Master version of the Totems encounter consists of all weapons from the Raid. You can get a Harrowed version of any weapon from the two chests that spawn after the challenge completion.

Zaouli's Bane Harrowed (Image via Destiny 2)

These weapon types are the same as the Timelost versions from Vault of Glass, where the bottom row usually consists of the same perks.

However, the top row is randomized, so you can combine all four perks to make your own god roll. Typically, Harrowed weapons are not craftable.

