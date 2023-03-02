How to defeat Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champions in Destiny 2

Bungie changed many things in Destiny 2 Lightfall, including how players can stun Champions during high-level activities. Indeed, the standard way of stunning them using anti-champion perks still exists, but it is too old and worn out.

The changes that Bungie has started implementing are aimed at making this overall game more fun and challenging at the same time. The standard way to defeat Champions forced players to use weapons they did not prefer. This rework gives players the freedom to choose their playstyle. That said, here's a quick guide on defeating Barrier, Overload, and Unstoppable Champions in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Elemental buffs and debuffs can be used to stun Champions in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Given the way builds are designed, players will end up unlocking a lot of elemental buffs for themselves and applying a fair number of elemental debuffs to their enemies, including the Champions in Destiny 2.

Moreover, Bungie revamped the Light 3.0 subclasses in Destiny 2 Lightfall to introduce some new elemental pickups, making generating these buffs and debuffs easier. Here are the new ways in which players can stun Champions:

Barrier Champions

As the name suggests, these Champions can pop a shield around them after they've taken considerable damage. Once this shield is up, these Champions will regain health unless they're stunned. The following buffs can be used to pierce shields and stagger them.

Solar : While radiant , players can pierce the shields of a Barrier Champion and stun them.

: While , players can pierce the shields of a Barrier Champion and stun them. Void : Void weapons with volatile rounds can pierce shields and stun Barrier Champions.

: Void weapons with can pierce shields and stun Barrier Champions. Strand: Strand weapons with unraveling rounds will pierce Barrier Champion shields and stun them

Unstoppable Champions

While Unstoppable Champions don't regenerate health, they're absolute bullet sponges. Although players can damage them, each shot will deal considerably less damage unless they're staggered continuously.

Arc : Blinding an Unstoppable Champions will stun them

: an Unstoppable Champions will stun them Solar : Igniting Unstoppable Champions with Solar weapons or abilities will stun them.

: Unstoppable Champions with Solar weapons or abilities will stun them. Stasis : Shattering Unstoppable Champions with Stasis weapons and abilities stuns them.

: Unstoppable Champions with Stasis weapons and abilities stuns them. Strand: Suspending an Unstoppable Champion with Strand abilities will stun them.

Overload Champions

Overload Champions are probably the most annoying enemies that players will face in high-level activities. They keep replenishing their health whenever they take damage. Although defeating them without stunning them is possible, players must deal insanely high damage to take one Overload Champion down. So it's better to stagger them and then dish out damage. The following debuffs can help with that.

Arc : Jolting an Overload Champion with Arc abilities and weapons stuns them.

: an Overload Champion with Arc abilities and weapons stuns them. Void : Suppressing using Void abilities stuns Overload Champions easily.

: using Void abilities stuns Overload Champions easily. Stasis: Slowing an Overload Champion with Stasis abilities and weapons stuns them.

Players must remember that weapons with perks capable of dealing elemental debuffs are the only ones that can stun these champions. For example, a Fusion Rifle with a Chill Clip perk can stun Unstoppable and Overload Champions in Destiny 2. Overall, this new method of stunning enemies in activities is an excellent mechanic introduced by the developers. It will be interesting to see how the community adapts to it.

