Destiny 2 Lightfall Gear guide: How to unlock, equip, and save your favorite loadouts

At long last, Bungie has added a brand new loadout manager to Destiny 2 with the Lightfall expansion. All this while, players had to rely on third-party websites to store and switch between their loadouts. Despite their limitations, these third-party websites are tools that Destiny players won't have to rely on anymore.

The new loadout manager in Destiny 2 Lightfall will allow players to switch their weapons and armor on the fly, even during activities (barring the ones where equipment is locked). So, how does one create and customize loadouts in the game?

How to create a loadout in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Interested readers can follow the steps given below to easily create a loadout in Destiny 2 Lightfall:

Head to your character creation screen and select the weapons and armor you want to use for a specific loadout. After you've done that, you will notice that there's a new panel that opens up on the left side of your screen. This is the loadout manager. Open up that panel, and you'll find six slots. Click on one slot, and use the button prompt at the bottom of your screen to successfully store your loadout. Presently, the only issue with this manager is that you cannot assign a custom name to these loadouts. You will have to select the name from a set of predefined names located within the manager itself. On this very panel, you should see a button prompt to change the name on the right side of the panel. You can use this prompt to select the name that you want. You will find a similar button prompt to change the icon of the loadout, and its color as well. Unlike the loadout names, the loadout icons are abundant in number, so these can easily act as a loadout identifier.

How to customize a loadout in Destiny 2 Lightfall

For clarity, let's assume that you will be customizing a loadout called "Void." Here's what you need to do:

Head into the loadout manager and equip the Void loadout. Make all the necessary changes to it, and then pull up the loadout manager once again. Hover over the Void loadout, and you'll notice a button prompt at the bottom that says "Overwrite." Press and hold this required button to overwrite your old loadout.

This covers everything you need to know about creating and customizing loadouts in the latest expansion. For each class, you can have up to ten loadouts. However, it must be noted that only six loadout slots will be available from the very beginning. To unlock the remaining four slots, you will have to earn Guardian Ranks.

This is a brand new system that was introduced by Bungie to increase the overall player experience, starting in Destiny 2 Lightfall. For every rank that you gain, you'll unlock one loadout slot. To unlock all of these slots, you will have to reach Guardian Rank 10.

Unfortunately, the process is not that easy, as the requirements include but aren't limited to completing playlist activities and receiving commendations from fellow Guardians as well. While completing activities isn't that difficult, earning commendations from fellow Guardians is hard because it solely depends on the interactions that you have with teammates in a specific activity.

