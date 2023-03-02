How to obtain all new Light 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Despite the new expansion being called Lightfall, the pre-existing Light subclasses in Destiny 2 received a minor overhaul. The main focus is still on Strand, but these subclasses are getting minor tweaks in Fragments, keeping them in line with some of the changes introduced to the game.

Each subclass in Destiny 2 has received a welcome addition with two new Fragments tied to the elemental pickups that correspond to the subclasses. These Fragments may not appear to be game-changers at first glance, but they can significantly enhance the builds they are incorporated into. However, acquiring these Fragments is not always a straightforward task.

Where to find the new Light 3.0 Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

After the events shown in the Destiny 2 Lightfall cutscene, some changes were made to the Tower, but Ikora Rey, the Warlock Vanguard, remains in her spot at the Bazaar. To acquire the new Fragments, players must visit Ikora and purchase them from her.

Each Fragment costs approximately 25,000 Glimmer, so players must make sure they have enough funds to purchase them. Additionally, some Fragments have been reworked to better synergize with the new elemental pickups introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

All new and reworked Fragments in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Arc:

Spark of Instinct (New): When the player is at critical health, taking damage from nearby enemies emits a burst of damaging Arc energy that Jolts targets.

Spark of Haste (New): The resilience, recovery, and mobility of a player are greatly increased while sprinting.

Solar

Ember of Mercy (New): When players revive an ally, the player and any ally near them receives the Restoration buff. Picking up a Firesprite also now grants Restoration.

Ember of Resolve (New): Solar grenade final blows now grant Cure.

Ember of Tempering (rework): Solar weapon final blows grant the player and their allies increased recovery for a short duration. Solar weapon final blows generate a Firesprite.

Ember of Combustion (rework): Final blows with a Solar super causes targets to ignite. Whenever an enemy is defeated with a Solar super, a Firesprite is created.

Ember of Searing (rework): Defeating a scorched target generates melee energy and creates a Firesprite.

Void

Echo of Cessation (New): Finishers create a burst of Void damage that makes nearby enemies debuffed by Volatile. Defeating Volatile targets creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Vigilance (New): Players get a temporary Void over shield when they defeat a target while their shields are broken.

Echo of Domineering (rework): After suppressing a target, players get increased mobility for a short duration. Weapons are also reloaded from reserves. Defeating a suppressed target creates a Void Breach.

Echo of Harvest (rework): Defeating weakened targets with precision final blows creates an Orb of Power and a Void Breach.

Echo of Starvation (rework): Picking up an Orb of Power or a Void Breach grants Devour.

Unfortunately, none of the Arc Fragments have received a rework. This is because an Ionic Trace, which is the elemental pickup for the Arc subclass, is created whenever an enemy is defeated with Arc weapons or abilities.

These reworks and additions have increased the efficiency of the subclasses in general and have added a new layer to build crafting in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

