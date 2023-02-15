Destiny 2's Season of the Seraph epilogue sets the premise for Lightfall

In Destiny 2, Season of the Seraph has been an emotional rollercoaster for several players. It began with the reprisal of Rasputin and ended in a way that many aren't quite ready to accept yet.

With Lightfall less than two weeks away, Season of the Seraph is almost over. While the current storyline ends with the epilogue, players can still tie up all loose ends and complete their necessary collectibles. So what happened to Rasputin? Has Red officially died?

Note: This article contains spoilers for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Readers' discretion is advised.

What happened to Rasputin in the Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph epilogue?

The final seasonal storyline mission for Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is known as the Abhorrent Imperative and sees the Guardians taking one last trip to the Seraph Station to upload Rasputin. This final mission isn't that easy at all. The overall power level is limited to 1350, so players will automatically be scaled to that power level.

The Legendary modifier is active in this final mission, so the number of enemies in this mission will be more than usual. It will include some additional shielded enemies as well. Once players successfully upload Rasputin to the Seraph Station, a cutscene triggers in Destiny 2.

The Traveler leaves the atmosphere in this cutscene while Eramis prepares to use the Warsats on the Great Machine. At the same time, Ana Bray is seen working on the systems at the H.E.L.M. She initiates a protocol known as Aurora Sacrifice, which is probably a self-destruct sequence for Rasputin. Since the player has successfully uploaded Red to the Seraph Station, he can stop the Warsats for good, but at a price.

As Ana approaches him, the Exo Frame powers on and tells her it's time. The moment Eramis tries to fire the Warsats at the Traveler, a distraught Ana bids goodbye to Rasputin and finally disconnects the Exo Frame, shutting Rasputin down for good and laying waste to Eramis' plans.

Ana's move destroys all the Warsats, and the Traveler stops moving. A surprised Eramis questions the Witness why the Great Machine isn't trying to escape anymore. The Witness replies that it isn't doing so because it doesn't have anywhere to run. The cutscene ends with the Black Fleet coming into view.

What could happen next?

What comes next is unclear because a lot could technically happen. The Black Fleet could invade Earth or even surround the Traveler, cutting off Vanguard's access to the Light. This fact could be the reason players make their way to Neomuna to find a way to defeat the Black Fleet and discover the secrets of Strand.

Another possibility is that the Black Fleet successfully invades Earth, forcing the Vanguard to leave and make their way to Neomuna for reinforcements. Either way, the story will take a fascinating turn from here onward. Destiny 2 Lightfall is scheduled to go live on February 28, and when light falls, darkness rises.

Poll : 0 votes