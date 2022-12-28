How to find the mechanical dog in Destiny 2 Operation Seraph's Shield

The latest Exotic mission in Destiny 2 has been the center of everyone's playtime during a weekly reset. Aside from rewarding players with the newest weapons and triumphs, there are a lot of interesting puzzles that hold rewards for everyone. One of the rewards is a mechanical pet dog that players can obtain by unlocking a unique door within the mission.

The door in question is located after the spacewalk jumping puzzle, where players encounter the Hive boss for the second and final time. Upon entering the room, everyone must look to their left for a door with 50 circles on the side. The circles symbolize the number of Drones required to unlock the door.

Once players throughout the system have found all 50 Drones, the door will unlock to a new location with jumping puzzles. At the end of the mystery, however, there is a small gift for everyone: a mechanical pet dog.

Mechanical god location and how to unlock it in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

1) Find all 50 Security Drones

To start your quest to find a mechanical dog, you must make your way through the system and destroy 50 Security Drones in different locations. The number of Drones that can be found in each area is as follows:

Europa: 10.

Moon: 10.

Heist Battlegrounds Mars: 6.

Heist Battlegrounds Europa: 6.

Heist Battlegrounds Moon: 6.

Operation Seraph's Shield: 12.

A guide on finding all 38 Security Drones outside of Operation Seraph's Shield mission can be found here. However, the locations of all the Drones inside the task can be found on this link. Upon seeing all the Drones, you can acquire the "Drones Destroyed" triumph and Archangel's Refit sparrow.

Drones Destroyed triumph (Image via Destiny 2)

Secondly, head to the door located in the Hive boss room, as mentioned earlier, and interact with it to open it.

2) Behind the door

Upon unlocking the door, you will be faced with three lasers. You can bypass the lasers by using Titan's bash skills on all three elements or heavy sword swings. Once done, you will see a door that requires a "Security Clearance" perk. Interact and shoot the three markers inside the blue room and white laser hallway.

Security Clearance door (Image via Destiny 2)

Next, take the yellow portal, and you will be sent to a new location with platforms. This is a brief jumping puzzle that you will need to follow. To make things easier, look for tiny red lights on the platforms.

Once you cross the pipelines with white fluids, go right and look for the door at the end. Beware of the turrets present in this location.

Take a right after coming across the pipes (Image via Destiny 2)

Open area puzzles (Image via Destiny 2)

As shown in the image above, keep following the red lights in the new open area until you come across a door on the wall. After defeating both the turrets, drop down the slide and take the right path, coloured "blue". Taking the pink path will lead you to death.

Door to the dog (Image via Destiny 2)

You will eventually come across a platform where you must drop down to a pink light. Look for a white door on the wall and jump on its platform. A mechanical dog will be present inside the room. Interact with it to get the "Guardian's best friend" triumph and the dog in the HELM.

Upon acquiring the "Guardian's Best Friend" triumph, head to the Exo vendor in the room at HELM to view your newly-owned pet. You can also choose to pet it whenever you want.

Poll : 0 votes