Destiny 2 Touch of Malice catalyst guide: How to get, puzzles, Basketball Court Easter egg, and more

Touch of Malice is back in Destiny 2, which is obtainable via the King's Fall Raid. This Exotic rifle is tied to the reward pool of the Oryx encounter, with a 5% chance of dropping after completion for any player. Since this is one of the rarest items to obtain in the game, a majority of the playerbase has yet to get their hands on it.

However, some players do own the weapon and are on the hunt for its catalyst, which can be obtained through different puzzles within the King's Fall. Typically, puzzles tied to the catalyst require players with a Touch of Malice.

The following article will guide you through all the puzzles required to acquire the Destiny 2 Touch of Malice catalyst, their locations throughout the Raid, and how to complete each of them.

How to get the Touch of Malice catalyst in Destiny 2 King's Fall (2022)

1) Overview of the process

To acquire the Exotic catalyst, you and your fireteam will need to stand on three different plates located across different locations in the Raid. The idea here is to stand on a plate with the Touch of Malice equipped and look for four relics scattered across the same area.

Picking up one relic will initiate a 2-minute cooldown, which will restart the sequence if depleted. Four different players on your fire team will need to pick up four relics and dunk them in a statue at the same time. This needs to be done in three locations, which are:

Court of Oryx

Golgoroth's Maze

Wall jumping puzzle

Once the task has been completed with all three statues, the final piece of the puzzle will be unlocked in the form of "Oryx's Basketball Court" Easter egg. Here, all players need to collect relics and dunk them on a statue. After dunking all the relics at the same time, players with the Touch of Malice weapon will be granted the catalyst.

2) Court of Oryx in Destiny 2 King's Fall

Court of Oryx back side of the room (Image via Destiny 2)

For the first plate, do not start the opening encounter upon spawning. If you have the Touch of Malice weapon, start walking past the hallway with six statues, and then go past the Thrall statue in the middle. There will be two sections here that aren't used in the main opening encounter.

The plate you're looking for is on the left side with the "green light". Step on the plate with the Touch of Malice equipped, and this will spawn four different Relics in four random locations in the area. Picking up one of these relics will initiate a 2-minute countdown, and all players must pick up their relics and dunk them within this time limit.

Thrall statue in the middle (Image via Destiny 2)

The recommended process here is to pick up all four relics after every player finds one. The statue that the relics need to be dunked in is located in the middle, right where the portal to the Raid spawns after completing the opening encounter. You can refer to the image above for a clearer idea.

Doing this correctly will activate a message in the bottom-right corner that says, "A Statue hums with dark energy", which will be the same for all upcoming statutes.

3) Golgoroth's maze in Destiny 2 King's Fall

To find the plate inside the maze, you will need to spawn a secret chest first. To go through the entire process of summoning the secret chest inside the maze, you can refer to this article.

However, once you spawn and loot the secret chest, the plate will spawn right next to it. Stand on the plate with the Touch of Malice to spawn yet another four additional relics in different portions of the map. Like before, have four members of your fireteam ready in each one of them, as picking them up will start the 2-minute countdown.

Destiny 2 Golgoroth's Maze (Image via Reddit)

The statue here can be found within a hole towards the exit of the maze. You can refer to the image given above for a clearer idea of the maze's overview. Similar to the previous statue, all four players must dunk the relics at the same time.

4) Wall jumping puzzle in Destiny 2 King's Fall

The plate within the wall jumping puzzle can be found towards the very end, which a player with the Touch of Malice must stand on top of. Four relics will once again spawn in different locations in the area, which need to be picked up and dunked on the statue within 2 minutes.

Statue in the wall jumping puzzle of Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

However, this statue is located on the opposite side across the map from where the plate is. Players need to hop on platforms and go past the starting area and dunk the orb at the same time. You can refer to the image above for a clearer idea of the statue's location.

Once all orbs are dunked, a door right next to the third statue will open. This will lead you to Oryx's basketball area, also known as the Basketball Court Easter egg.

5) Basketball court in Destiny 2 King's Fall

Inside this basketball court, players must activate the plate as usual by standing on top of it with Touch of Malice equipped. Once six relics spawn, all members of your fireteam will need to collect one and dunk them on the statue located on the wall. This needs to be done at the same time, or else the process resets and the relics respawn.

Oryx's Basketball Court (Image via Destiny 2)

If this has been executed correctly, players with the Touch of Malice will receive the catalyst.

