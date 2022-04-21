Destiny 2 Easter egg hints at Bungie's next title

Destiny 2 is a huge game with many primary accessible locations and activities. Typically, hiding easter eggs and numerous other mysteries isn't such a hard task for the developers. These are small indications of things outside a particular title that hint at upcoming IPs or something completely different.

After Sony purchased Bungie a few months ago, the latter company got hold of many opportunities both in the gaming and multimedia department. Similarly, they are looking to expand their gaming reach to different IPs. Interestingly, the Destiny 2 game director settled speculations of an Easter egg inside the game's world.

Destiny 2 director confirms the presence of Easter eggs in-game for upcoming titles

Bungie has attracted a lot of new fans since their recent release of The Witch Queen expansion. Just a few weeks before that, the company was purchased by Sony for $3.6 billion. Numerous announcements regarding future projects with other titles were made after.

Fans have been very excited about whatever the company is working on for their next IP. However, this isn't the first time Bungie has hidden something related to their future projects. In 2009, Halo ODST included a poster that included a phrase saying, "Destiny awaits."

After being asked about any new Easter eggs within the world of Destiny 2, Game Director Christopher Barrett confirmed the speculations on Twitter by simply saying "yes," which was later on followed by a "maybe" and a smiley face. Many players and fans are trying to decipher whether there are any hidden messages within this reply.

Some even concluded with the reason behind the smiley, saying it looked like the Moon. While there haven't been any confirmed findings regarding the Easter egg by anyone, now could be a good time for anyone interested in searching the lunar planet.

Not much is known about Bungie's next title apart from the fact that it might feature a "comedic" nature alongside "whimsical" characters. A job listing from back in 2020 did mention something about the available position of Incubation Art Director, with roles requiring experience in "fundamental RPG" systems.

The listing also explained the following:

"You will work in tandem with with our sandbox and economy teams to build and distribute items to our players."

Daniel Ahmad @ZhugeEX Sony comments on Bungie:



- Existing Destiny IP + Major new IP

- Can utilize live service experience across PS studios

- Aim to expand into live service games, launch more than 10 by March 2026

- Expand game IP to multiple platforms

Sony comments on Bungie:- Existing Destiny IP + Major new IP- Can utilize live service experience across PS studios- Aim to expand into live service games, launch more than 10 by March 2026- Expand game IP to multiple platforms- More than 2x first party game revenue by FY25

With Sony's involvement with Bungie over the last few months, there could be an expected boost in production for this same project and other titles.

