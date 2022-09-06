Destiny 2 King's Fall secret chest guide: All locations, puzzles, King's Ransom triumph, and more 

Destiny 2 King's Fall has been out for a while now, and players have been farming red-bordered weapons and Spoils. The reaction from the community regarding the exclusive weapons has been quite positive, as most of them can be rolled with both PvP and PvE perks.

However, a little over a week after the Raid's release, some players are still unfamiliar with secret chests that are stored deep within the map. Guardians have to crack a few puzzles and go beyond their routine inside the King's Fall Raid to find the hidden chests.

Opening three of these chests grants a triumph completion, known as "King's Ransom." Read on to learn the locations of the three hidden chests and how to reach them in Destiny 2 King's Fall.

All secret chest locations in Destiny 2 King's Fall Raid and how to reach them (2022)

1st chest

The first secret chest can be found on the way to the Totems encounter at the location of the jumping puzzle with Hive ships. Once players are done dunking the Relics and opening the portal, they can board the top of a ship leading to a new area with stairs and a big doorway.

Before heading in, players will notice a hole on the wall to their left, as shown in the image below.

The hole on the wall of Destiny 2 King's Fall first jumping puzzle (Image via FalloutPlays)

Once near the wall, Guardians will come across a small ledge attached to it, serving as the pathway to the hole. Caution is advised here, as simply sprinting without a care in the world might cause players to fall to their death.

Players will encounter the first chest after going through the hole, rewarding them with a random King's Fall gear, and five Spoils of Conquest.

2nd chest

The maze layout for the chest (Image via Fallout Plays)

The second chest can be found inside the maze after defeating the Warpriest boss. The image given above is an overview of the entire maze created by a Destiny 2 YouTube content creator, Fallout Plays. It highlights the locations of five different plates in five corners of the maze, which need to be stepped on to spawn a secret chest.

The numbers identify the order in which players need to step on the plates. Failing to stand in the correct order will reset the process, and a red flame will glow on top of the plates. Once the correct order has been followed, the secret chest will spawn in the middle of the maze.

To locate the chest, players must backtrack straight from the exit doorway of the maze.

3rd chest

Destiny 2 King's Fall jumping puzzle after Golgoroth boss (Image via Fallout Plays)

The final secret chest can be found in the jumping puzzle after defeating the Golgoroth hybrid spider-Ogre boss. The puzzle requires Guardians to stand on a plate to activate the next sequence of platforms. Destiny 2 fans will need to look to their right after standing on the first plate.

Path to the third chest in Destiny 2 King's Fall (Image via Fallout Plays)

The platforms here are invisible, so gamers have to take their Ghost out to temporarily make the platforms visible. Following this path will lead to an opening at the end of the third invisible platform. A secret chest can be found inside the small hidden area here.

