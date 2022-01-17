Is Tarrabah worth picking now in Destiny 2? 

Raid exotics from the past years of Destiny 2 seem to have lost their touch inside PvE. While the Anarchy made its mark in Season 14 with Breach and Clear, Fusion Rifles are shredding everything in their path with Particle Deconstruction.

However, with seasonal mods boosting weapon damage every season, the question arises: Is artifact modding making other exotics look weak? The answer is more nuanced than a simple yes or no, so here's an in-depth look at the situation right now.

Weapons like Anarchy and Gjallarhorn can still provide enough DPS to melt bosses, but the numbers are still lower than a Vex Mythoclast or a Sleeper Simulant. To further outline the issue, the latter isn't even a raid exotic.

With everything in mind, the community goes into a new period, where Particle Deconstruction will be replaced by another mod. The following article breaks down one of the most undermentioned raid exotics in the game, Tarrabah, and if it's worth picking for Destiny 2 Witch Queen.

Tarrabah in Destiny 2: How to get and is it worth it?

Tarrabah can be acquired right now via the Monument to Lost Lights located at the Tower. It is a 750 RPM SMG, which requires 1 Exotic Cipher, 150,000 Glimmers, 240 Spoils of Conquest, and 2 Ascendant Shards. However, some players wonder if it should be prioritized before any other exotics in the archive.

The one thing that holds Tarrabah back from other exotics in PvE is its intrinsic perk, Ravenous Beast. It increases the weapon's damage based on damage given and received. The perk will be lost if the weapon is swapped from the inventory.

However, the record numbers on 1100 bosses are far higher than what Special weapons can do. This is mainly due to the increase in fire rate as well. With the implementation of orbs on non-masterwork weapons, it will make Tarrabah's use a little more concrete inside PvE starting from Witch Queen.

In addition, Season 16 will be having the Overload mods paired up with SMGs, which is perfect for both dealing damage to Champions and stunning them. Due to the nature of Ravenous Beast perk, Tarrabah is still one of the deadliest weapons in Destiny 2 PvP.

DestinyNews+ @DestinyNewsCom "Orb generation on weapon multikills will no longer be a function of a weapon’s Masterwork status but will instead be provided by a suite of armor mods, which are unlocked automatically for all players and which plug into the Helmet Armor Mod socket." "Orb generation on weapon multikills will no longer be a function of a weapon’s Masterwork status but will instead be provided by a suite of armor mods, which are unlocked automatically for all players and which plug into the Helmet Armor Mod socket." https://t.co/zhjDvGwjmx

So if anyone asks whether Tarrabah is worth picking or not, the answer should be yes. While Bungie doesn't have any plans for a catalyst, it shreds enemies with the right builds.

Come Witch Queen, players will get more freedom with Charged with Light mods when it comes to exotic weapons, thus making Tarrabah more efficient, powerful, and build-friendly.

