Destiny 2 weekly reset (January 18 to 25): Bonus Nightfall rewards, Corrupted, Mayhem, and more 

Destiny 2 has entered the latter stages of Season 15, and the community is roughly a month away from the epilogue. Bungie revealed many things in their recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), concerning the changes coming in Witch Queen, as players gear up to face the challenges thrown their way.

A new week begins on January 18, 2022.

Players will have a busy time during the Nightfall strikes during the weekly reset. After seven days of competitive Iron Banner, Bungie will bring back bonus Nightfall rewards for everyone, alongside Mayhem in the Crucible.

Upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Lost (January 18 to 25)

1) Corrupted Nightfall

Corrupted boss Sedia in the strike (Image via Bungie)

Corrupted will return to the Nightfall pool, with hoards of Taken enemies and punishing modifiers. Players will face Sedia, one of Mara Sov's Techeuns, to save her from corruption.

The upcoming week will also have modifiers like "Epitaph," which will allow Taken enemies to spawn Blight geysers after getting defeated. There will also be Sedia's Durance, which can significantly increase knockback distance and incoming arc damage.

The Champions that players will be facing will mostly be Overload and Unstoppable, alongside shields of all three elements.

2) Bonus Nightfall rewards

Hung Jury SR4 Scout Rifle (Image via Bungie)

Each Nightfall strike comes with its own exclusive set of weapon drops. The upcoming week will be no different, as Corrupted is scheduled to drop Hung Jury SR 4 and Hothead. However, players will have a chance to get additional Nightfall weapons since Bungie will be boosting the drop rate.

So, Guardians can either get two of the same weapons, or two different weapons in the same pool at the same time. Bungie recently announced next season's Anti-Barrier Scout Rifle mods, which makes Hung Jury a great choice.

3) Mayhem

Mayhem Crucible mode (Image via Destiny 2)

Mayhem in the Crucible has always been a chaotic space where players can showcase their super abilities. Introduced with the Taken King expansion in Destiny 1, this special weekly game mode recharges a player's ultimate ability at a significant rate, allowing most fights between players to be in supers.

Heavy ammo can spawn in different locations as well, which holds the ability to shut down opposing supers.

