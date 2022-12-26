How to build craft easily in Destiny 2

Without an appropriate build in the game, Guardians might find it difficult to defeat enemies in Destiny 2. While the choice of mods, fragments, and aspects are important, without the appropriate stats, character builds are incomplete.

There are six stats that the Guardians need to focus on. Each of these is related to a specific ability in Destiny 2. Almost every activity in the game drops armor pieces with different stats. Given the plethora of drops one receives in the game, getting the perfect loadout can be slightly intimidating. So how does one craft a functional build in the game?

Getting a properly functional build in Destiny 2

Firstly, Guardians need to know what they want out of the build. Some builds revolve heavily around the melee ability of a character, while some revolve around an infinite supply of grenades. While mods govern most of this, players need to consider the six different stats each armor has.

For the past few seasons in Destiny 2, resilience has been the talk of the town. A 100 on resilience is imperative because it offers a whopping 40% damage resistance. So how does one max out on the stats they want to focus on?

Destiny 2, as a game, has no loadout mechanism or armor selector. To combat this issue, a third-party website helps Guardians find the perfect armor combination, with a key focus on the stats they select. This is known as D2Armor Picker and can be found at d2armorpicker.com.

How to use D2Armor Picker?

Given that this is a third-party website, Guardians must log in to their Bungie account when they head to the page. This allows the site to access all their armor pieces in Destiny 2.

On the top left half of the page, Guardians should see a table with the six stats and numbers up to 100 beside each stat.

From here, Guardians must select the stats they want to max out. For example, if someone wants to max out on their resilience, they must select 100 beside it.

That should bring up all the armor combinations that can be used to get the resilience stat up to 100.

Once the primary stat has been accounted for, Guardians can further refine their build by selecting a secondary stat they want to max out. For example, if a Guardian wants high grenade uptime, they would have to go for a 100 on their discipline.

However, there's always a chance that the armor pieces they possess do not allow a 100 score on their discipline stat. In such cases, the highest possible score is highlighted on the table, with the score higher than that being greyed out.

Guardians can focus on up to three different stats using this method. They can also focus on a fourth stat, but that's somewhat unnecessary and needs to be done in case of niche builds.

Once they've selected all the stats, they need to select the best combination from the ones on the right by clicking on the combination itself.

The selected combination shows the number of materials required to masterwork those particular armor sets. Guardians can then either apply the loadout onto their character directly or send it to Destiny Item Manager, where they can further refine their loadout.

Interestingly, the tool lets Guardians select the Exotic armor piece they want to use in their build. There's also an area that allows one to select the subclass and its related aspects and fragments to customize the build further. But it's best to do this step within the character customization screen in Destiny 2.

