While Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph is still in the initial days, players have more than enough time to build their loadouts with Exotics. Thankfully, the Agent of the Nine is back again with new Exotics and Legendaries in his inventory, which includes both weapons and armor pieces.

This week, Xur can be found on Nessus. Players can spawn on the Watcher's Grave waypoint, head straight, and look for the vendor on the right side of the road on top of a huge crimson tree.

Xur location on top of the tree (Image via Bungie)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph (December 23 to 27)

On the first page with the Exotic section, players can find the Hard Light Exotic Auto Rifle alongside Graviton Forfeit for Hunters, An Insurmountable Skullfort for Titans, and Apotheosis Veil for Warlocks. The stats available on all three armor pieces this week are as follows:

Graviton Forfeit with 59 base stats and 21 Mobility.

An Insurmountable Skullfort with 64 base stats.

Apotheosis Veil with 17 resilience and 61 base stats.

An Insurmountable Skullfort (Image via Destiny 2)

While the Graviton Forfeit is on the lower side of base stats, the Titan's helmet can be a decent pick for Arc 3.0. Since these three Exotics are not the most-used ones in the current sandbox, players can choose to ignore them as they're not the best in the business.

On the second page, the Hawkmoon and Dead Man's Tale are being sold with new perks too. Dead Man's Tale is in the spotlight yet again in the ongoing season, as the Exotic Scout Rifle consists of Hammer Forged Rifling, High Caliber Rounds, and Moving Target. On the other hand, Hawkmoon is for sale alongside Opening Shot.

Dead Man's Tale (Image via Destiny 2)

Both of these weapons cost 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Deafening Whisper (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary section, Xur is selling a rather rare Wave-Framed Grenade Launcher from Season 12, called Deafening Whisper. The perks available are as follows:

Countermass for increased Handling, alongside Linear Compensator for increased projectile speed.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased speed in the wave, alongside Implosion Rounds for increased Stability.

Lead from Gold for getting ammo for this weapon while picking up Heavy ammo.

Auto-Loading Holster for auto-reloading the weapon upon switching to a different gear.

Warlock helmet (Image via Bungie)

In the armor section, Warlocks can go for the helmet with 65 base stats alongside 22 Recovery and 19 Discipline. Hunter's gauntlet with 17 Mobility and 19 Discipline. Sadly, Titans this week are lacking any decent spike in their armor pieces.

