All new Destiny 2 Exotics in the Witch Queen expansion

The Witch Queen is an ongoing expansion in Destiny 2. It follows the storyline of Savathun getting her hands on the Light and raising her own set of Hive Guardians. Capable of wielding all three Light subclasses, these entities have their own Ghosts. Players will have to destroy these to eliminate the Hive Guardians.

As with every expansion in the game, the Witch Queen also came with four seasons. The last one is called Season of the Seraph and is currently live in Destiny 2. Since the release of the expansion, Bungie has released a generous number of Exotics to help make the lives of the Guardians easier. Some of these are pretty powerful, even broken to a certain extent, while the others are subpar.

Having said that, here are all the Exotics that have been introduced in Destiny 2 during the course of the Witch Queen expansion.

All Destiny 2 Exotics in Witch Queen expansion

Season of the Risen

This season offered Guardians Glaives and a Submachine Gun that fired toxic projectiles. Not only that, the Vow of the Disciple raid was introduced in it, and Guardians had a chance to receive the Collective Obligation after they managed to defeat Rhulk.

While players always had a penchant for converting Gods into weapons, this time, they could do so with a Worm Familiar and transform it into a grenade launcher.

The Exotic armor situation wasn't any different either. Each of the three classes received at least two armor pieces in this category during the season. That said, here are all the Exotic gear introduced during Season of the Risen.

Weapons

Osteo Striga

Parasite

Dead Messenger

Grand Overture

Collective Obligation

Edge of Action

Edge of Concurrence

Edge of Intent

Armor

Loreley Splendor Helm

Hoarfrost-Z

Secant Filaments

Osmiomancy Gauntlets

Blight Ranger Helmet

Renewal Grasps

Season of the Haunted

Season of the Haunted was rather dull in terms of the Exotics that were released. There were only two weapons that joined the fray. The first was one Trespasser, which was also the Exotic that Guardians could pick up through the Season Pass. And the other one was the Heartshadow.

This item is one of the many rewards that Guardians can receive after completing the Duality dungeon. Three Exotic armor pieces were introduced as well:

Caliban's Hand

Rain of Fire

Second Chance

Season of Plunder

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder was rather unique. Guardians were sent on multiple space-faring missions to bring back the relics of Nezarec, the first disciple of the Witness. What ensued was a wild goose chase between the Vanguard and House Salvation. Some old allies returned, and some old enemies broke out of the ice. That said, this season featured six Exotics. Out of these six, three are weapons, and the rest are armor pieces:

Weapons

Touch of Malice

Delicate Tomb

Quicksilver Storm

Armor

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk

Fallen Sunstar

Point Contact Cannon Brace

Season of the Seraph

The Season of the Seraph is the current season. Three unnamed Exotic armor pieces are yet to go live, and there's a chance these items will arrive sometime in the next few weeks. That said, the relevant weapons for this season have been released:

The Manticore

Revision Zero

Hierarchy of Needs

These are the Exotics that have been launched in the past year over the course of the Witch Queen expansion in Destiny 2. It's safe to say that all these items facilitate a diverse range of playstyles in the game.

