5 best Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph weapons for PvP and PvE 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph will complete two weeks in the upcoming reset, having given everyone enough time to test several new weapons in the sandbox. From the latest Dungeon to seasonal activities, players can farm and craft whatever they please for their load-outs.

Typically, some excel in PvP, while others synergize perfectly inside PvE. The following article will list five weapons from the current season that have been perfect in all departments in their respective roles. Some of the mentioned gears may be perfect for PvP but are not up to the mark in PvE.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. The numbers don't indicate rankings in any way.

IKELOS SMG, Long Arm, and other weapons from Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph for PvP and PvE

1) IKELOS SMG v1.0.3 (PvE, reprised weapon)

IKELOS SMG (Image via Destiny 2)

IKELOS Submachine Gun has another reprised version with new perks synergizing with Arc 3.0. With several new debuffs introduced last season, this particular Arc primary comes with Voltshot, equivalent to Solar's Incandescent. Players can easily use the perk to jolt targets, allowing them to chain each kill with their new Aspects and Fragments.

Recommended PvE perk combinations in IKELOS SMG 1.0.3 include:

Feeding Frenzy and Voltshot.

Threat Detector and Voltshot.

Threat Detector and Surrounded.

Feeding Frenzy and Surrounded.

Feeding Frenzy and Pugilist.

Players can obtain this weapon by opening the Resonance Amps scattered across Europa and Moon or focusing them from the Exo vendor on HELM.

2) Wilderflight (PvE, Dungeon weapon)

Wilderflight (Image via Destiny 2)

Wilderflight has been one of the most unique additions this season, and comes in the form of a breech Grenade Launcher. However, this specific weapon launches two projectiles simultaneously instead of one, increasing the damage output to twice as much as any regular Grenade Launcher.

With the current "Weakening Clear" artifact mod, players can expect to deal even more damage than the base numbers with two projectiles. Additionally, the artifact mod counts as a void debuff on enemies, which ties in with the Repulsor Brace perk for overshields. The best perk combinations on Wilderflight are as follows:

Repulsor Brace and Adrenaline Junkie.

Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie.

Auto-Loading Holster and Vorpal Weapon.

Repulsor Brace and Lead from Gold.

Wilderflight can be obtained from the final boss encounter in Spire of the Watcher Dungeon.

3) Judgment of Kelgorath (PvE, seasonal weapon)

Judgment of Kelgorath (Image via Destiny 2)

Judgment of Kelgorath in the form of a Legendary Glaives is the most surprising entry this season. While the game undoubtedly lacks archetype, Judgment of Kelgorath is the first Glaive to hold the Incandescent perk. This provides confidence to all the classes around melee abilities.

Some of the best perks to build around Judgement of Kelgorath for Destiny 2 PvE include:

Overflow and Incandescent.

Pugilist and Incandescent.

Demolitionist and Surrounded.

Judgment of Kelgorath can be obtained by focusing on the Umbral engram at the Exo vendor located with HELM.

4) Exalted Truth (PvP, Trials of Osiris weapon)

Exalted Truth Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Exalted Truth has created a buzz in the community since its release with Season 19 Trials of Osiris on December 16. This Adaptive Framed Void weapon comes with almost all damage and PvP perks a player would want in their Hand Cannon for PvP.

The best perk combinations on this weapon for PvP are:

Outlaw and Kill Clip.

Rangefinder and Kill Clip.

Rangefinder and Eye of the Storm.

Killing Wind and Rampage.

Rangefinder and Rampage.

Outlaw and Encore.

Players need to level up Shaxx's reputation EXP in a Trails weekend to obtain Exalted Truth and focus Engrams within the vendor's inventory. If a player hasn't acquired the weapon yet, they need to open Engrams through Rahool to get it as a drop.

5) Rose (PvP, Competitive Crucible weapon)

Rose Hand Cannon (Image via Destiny 2)

Similar to Exalted Truth, Rose fires at 140 RPM but allows players to move like a Lightweight Frame. Being brought back by Bungie, each column of the weapon is stacked with desirable perks, making every drop a potential PvP god roll.

The best perks on the Rose for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Moving Target and Eye of the Storm.

Rapid Hit and Explosive Payload.

Elemental Capacitor and Rangefinder.

Moving Target and Explosive Payload.

Rose can be obtained in one character weekly, adding up to three per account. Players must complete competitive challenges in the Crucible and hope to get a god roll upon completion.

