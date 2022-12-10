Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher guide: Persys, Primordial Ruin boss and Descend encounter

Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher's final two encounters introduces a new mechanic for everyone to memorize during fights. After players are done defeating the Akelous boss at the top, they will need to start making their way down, followed by a minor encounter with new mechanics involving red wires.

The following article will guide you through the Descend, red wire mechanics, and the Persys, Primordial Ruin boss encounter. To summarize, the red wires require you to pick up the Arctrician buff from the Minotaur and shoot them under the time limit in no particular order.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the assumption that you already know about the yellow wire mechanic.

How to complete the Descend and Persys, The Primordial Ruin boss encounter in Destiny 2 Spire of the Watcher

1) Descend encounter

Red wire in the Descend encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

As mentioned earlier, the Descend encounter introduced Guardians to a new mechanic involving red wires. However, everyone will be pleased to know that this particular set of wires doesn't require connecting multiple nodes. Instead, all of the nodes connected to the red wires can be shot randomly, within a 5-second time limit.

Destiny 2 encounter, Descend (Image via Bungie)

Follow this in the first room of the Descend encounter. Defeat the Conduit Minotaur, shoot the red wire nodes in quick succession, and drop down. Make sure to avoid the fans here and go through the small hole with a dim red light. Repeat the same process in another room until you arrive in the final arena with a Wyvern boss.

2) Persys, Primordial Ruin boss

Persys boss arena (Image via Destiny 2)

This encounter will put you in two rooms, namely the isolation and reactor. The room you will start in will consist of red and yellow wires. This is called the isolation room. Start the encounter by defeating two Hydras alongside a Minotaur to pick up the Arctrician buff, and shoot five red-wired nodes in the same room.

Red wire nodes in the last encounter (Image via Destiny 2)

Upon shooting, look on either side of the room for the yellow wire nodes that got unlocked. Shoot these nodes and follow them to the reactor room, until you find an Arc battery similar to the Akelous encounter. Follow the same process with the other set of yellow wires, until both sides have been connected to the reactor room.

Reactor room Arc battery connected to yellow wires (Image via Destiny 2)

Now, you will be faced with a message on the left side of the screen that says "Reactor Surge Imminent: seek safety". During this time, lure the boss into the reactor room so that it can start sucking off the Arc batteries you deposited. Head back into the first room and shoot the red wires to shut the boss in.

Shutting the boss inside the Reactor room (Image via Destiny 2)

The damage phase will begin a few seconds after shutting the boss inside the reactor room. During this phase, the boss will walk towards you while blasting Void damage. Repeat this process multiple times until Persys dies.

3) Loadout

Weakened Clear (Image via Destiny 2)

In terms of mods, you will need Void Resist to survive multiple shots from the main boss. Other than that, Weakened Clear Witherhoard paired with Well of Radiance, Tether, and Divinity can deal a great deal of damage.

Since the Spire of the Watcher throws in a great density of enemies in one encounter, any add (additional enemies) clearing ability or weapons is viable.

