Bungie confirms major Glaive buffs coming in Destiny 2 Season 17

Bungie has just dropped a massive blog post for the upcoming changes in Destiny 2 Season 17. The weekly TWAB (This Week at Bungie) consists of around 8,000 words that talk about tweaks and tuning in archetypes, weapon types, and perks. However, one of the crucial points of discussion was the change in Glaives.

Glaives have been a part of the game's sandbox since the start of The Witch Queen. It has played a part in the player's build, simply because of the artifact mods of Season 16.

Unstoppable Glaive mods alongside Suppressing Glaives have made the weapon type somewhat useful yet pretty weak overall.

Next season, while there won't be any mods that might go into collaboration with the Glaives, Bungie is looking to make them useful on their own. The following article breaks down the changes coming to Glaive, both for Legendary and Exotic.

Legendary and Exotic Glaives to get major buff in Destiny 2 Season 17

Glaives are relatively new to the Destiny 2 sandbox, where the weapon type is loosely based on a player's approach to melee combat from a safe range. Originally classed as a polearm type, Bungie adopted the original design and combined the sci-fi aspect with a weapon from the Middle Ages.

Therefore, Glaive in Destiny 2 does melee attacks without consuming any ammo, which counts as kinetic damage. With the lunge range and weapon damage already being applied to the weapon type, Bungie had to be very careful not to overdo anything while applying any changes.

According to Bungie, their main intention for the perks on Glaives is to have something for activation. This will usually trigger off melee damage or kills. The perks include Grave Robber, 5x stacks of Swashbuckler, and ammo refills from Sealed Ahamkara Grasp.

However, weapon damage buffs such as Rampage and Kill Clip should not benefit from Glaive melee kills.

Projectiles, on the other hand, can grant damage perks, which additionally imbue the entire weapon with a damage bonus. The changes coming in Season 17 are as follows:

Glaive shield grants 97.5% damage resistance in PvE, with 75% in PvP

Increased damage in melee vs PvE enemies by 25%. This is not applicable against bosses or vehicles

Reduced energy drain speed while shielded by 30%

Projectiles got an additional buff where 0 stat increases speed from 30 to 60 m/s and 100 stat from 80 to 100 m/s

Aside from the Legendary Glaives, Exotics will be getting a whole lot of buffs next season as well. The changes are as follows:

Titan Glaive: Edge of Action will grant players a Void overshield while inside the bubble Helm of Saint-14 will apply to this bubble alongside Ward of Dawn

Warlock Glaive: Edge of Intent will have its speed and acceleration of healing turret projectiles increased

Hunter Glaive: Edge of Concurrence will have the damage of wave explosions tripled, alongside the number of chained enemies from 4 to 8

Destiny 2 Season 17 is scheduled to release on May 24, as the community gets ready for this season's Guardian Games on May 3.

