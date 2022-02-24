How Glaive shields work in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Glaives in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are a new type of weapon that sits in the energy slot. These are very versatile energy weapons that can be utilized in both melee combat and ranged engagements.

These weapons consume special ammo and generally do hefty damage to enemy combatants. But Glaives can also be used defensively, guarding the player from damage.

These new weapons can provide powerful shields for the player in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

While Glaives can certainly dish out the damage, they are also capable of preventing it. The shield on the Glaive can help prevent the player from taking damage by creating a wall of energy in front of the user.

This shield does not last very long but can be recharged by dealing damage with the Glaive. This means that as a player is actively fighting enemies, they can also be guarding.

Waiting too long without dealing damage will remove the shield

Certain perks can help increase the duration of the shield, giving players more survivability. (Image via Destiny 2: The Witch Queen)

If a player does not deal damage to an enemy, the shield will deplete after a few seconds leaving the player vulnerable to damage. However, as long as the player deals damage every few seconds, the shield will continue to stay up.

However, it should be noted that the shield does not prevent all the damage coming at the player, so the player should still use caution during engagements.

Using weapon perks such as Unrelenting can help in the Legendary Campaign

Unrelenting can be an extremely strong perk that boosts the survivability of the player by offering them the ability to trigger health regeneration on kills. (Image via Destiny 2: The Witch Queen)

A player can significantly boost their survivability by using a Glaive with a survival perk such as Unrelenting. By using Unrelenting, players can regain some health when they defeat enemies.

This, combined with the shielding effect, can see them living through extremely harsh conditions. Players looking for a more defensive weapon should also consider perks to extend the shield's duration.

Glaives can be crafted and cater to any role

Players looking for a weapon that can be customized for both offense and defense will fall in love with the Glaive. It is a very well-rounded weapon that is worth using in the energy weapon slot.

Though it does have a slow rate of fire and a slow reload rate, it makes up for it with sheer damage and its defensive utility. Players should strongly consider making the Glaive their weapon of choice.

