Destiny 2 god roll guide: Rose for PvP and PvE 

Rose is back with a PvP overhaul in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Players can choose to pick up the Kinetic 140 RPM Hand Cannon by completing the new Crucible quest. Despite being bugged for the first week of Season 19, Bungie was quick to fix the drop issue, as everyone will be able to obtain Rose by completing Shaxx's quest.

Upon entering the Tower, players will need to pick up the "Dividing the Ladder" questline from Shaxx. Ranging across multiple stages, everyone will need to go through the competitive playlist and gain ranks to complete the quest. The Rose Hand Cannon will drop once a week in a single character, adding up to three drops in three characters per week.

Bungie Help @BungieHelp We have deployed a fix that should now grant the Rose hand cannon upon completing Placement Series matches in Competitive Crucible.



Those who couldn't acquire Rose due to this issue will be retroactively granted it upon logging out and logging back in.

The following article will break down the best possible perks for Rose in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE, as this Hand Cannon has already made the news due to some great perk options in all columns.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best perk combination in the Rose Adaptive Framed Hand Cannon for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE

1) How to get and usage

As mentioned earlier, Rose can be obtained by completing the placement quest in competitive PvP. The "Dividing the Ladder" has the following three steps that everyone needs to complete to get the Hand Cannon:

Play a competitive game from the playlist.

Play 7 competitive games to get placed in a rank.

Turn in the quest to Lord Shaxx.

Upon doing the third step, Rose will drop with a perk combination. Players who completed the quest on Day 1 and did not get the weapon can choose to log out and back in to get it. The fix that has been deployed by Bungie is retroactive, so everyone will get it in the character that has the quest completed, regardless of the time.

2) PvP god rolls

PvP god roll for Rose (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Seeing the nature of each perk in Rose, one can easily assume that the Hand Cannon has been tailor-made to function inside PvP. With multiple Adaptive Framed Hand Cannons fighting each other for the top spot over the years, Rose is a welcome addition as a powerful Kinetic Legendary option.

The best perks on Rose for Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for Stability, Range, and Handling.

Accurized Rounds for Range on the weapon.

Rapid Hit for Stability and Reload Speed stack with each precision hit.

Explosive Payload for a short AOE detonation after impact and flinching opposing Guardians.

Other perk combinations such as Moving Target, Eye of the Storm, and even Slideshot paired with Rangefinder can prove to be quite lethal against Guardians in PvP.

3) PvE god rolls

Rose Hand Cannon god roll for PvE (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Season of the Seraph has given everyone the option to tie in the seasonal Unstoppable mod with Hand Cannons. Hence, Rose can become a serious firepower in the endgame content, especially with damage mods such as Vorpal Weapon. The best perks in Rose for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Stability.

Flared Magwell for Stability and Reload Speed.

Slideshot for auto-reload while sliding.

Vorpal Weapon for 25% more damage on elite mobs and bosses.

Other perks such as Explosive Payload and Elemental Capacitor are decent in PvE as well.

