Banshee is selling a PvP god roll Sidearm in Destiny 2 right now 

Banshee-44 is one of the most prominent Destiny 2 vendors at the Tower. Each week, there are surprises for the community in the form of weapons and god rolls. As his title suggests, players won't be able to get any high-stat armor from him. However, there might be a chance that he will drop the rarest of world-drop weapons with the best of perk combinations.

This has been the case before, when Banshee sold two god roll Funnelwebs, both for PvP and PvE. With the recent weekly reset, everyone's favorite Exo vendor is selling the Spoiler Alert Sidearm, which is considered to have a god roll for PvP.

Since Sidearms are becoming a meta in both game modes, this might be a worthy pick for players, both veterans and new.

Spoiler Alert Sidearm is for sale in Destiny 2 right now with PvP god roll

Banshee-44 vendor in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Banshee's weapon perks can be randomized after a daily reset, but all the weapons remain the same. Therefore, players can pick up the Sidearm right now in case Banshee decides to bring in another set of perks that don't turn out to be the weapon's god roll.

The perks that are available for Spoiler Alert Sidearm this week are as follows:

Shotspec Sas for increased Stability, Handling Speed and Range, alongside Target SAS for increased Range and reduced Stability.

High Caliber Rounds for added Range and applying slight flinch on opposing Guardians and combatants, alongside Appended Magwell for increased Stability and Reload Speed.

Killing Wind for increased Mobility, Range and Handling after scoring a kill.

Swashbuckler for 33% increase in damage with full 5x stack upon melee kill.

The weapon also comes with the added Reload masterwork. Players can pick it up in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmers.

While Spoiler Alert is one of the rarest weapons in Destiny 2, it can still hit opposing Guardians hard with the available perks. Players can run it in high-tier PvE activities as well.

Spoiler Alert Sidearm god roll (Image via Destiny 2)

Spoiler Alert has been at the center of a lot of theories and discussions, mainly due to its description, which simply states:

"Someone is going to die."

The community saw the death of Cayde-6 after it was released in Forsaken, and last year, Bungie re-issued the weapon saying "It's not a coincidence".

Perses-D Scout Rifle this week at Banshee (Image via Bungie)

Other notable weapons for pickup from Banshee this week include the Perses-D Scout Rifle with Explosive Payload and the Fugue-55 Sniper Rifle with No Distractions and Box Breathing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far