Bungie is bringing back a fan-favorite Hand Cannon in Destiny 2 Season 19 

The recent TWAB (This week at Bungie) regarding Destiny 2 Season 19 has given the community a lot of changes and additions to look forward to. From Crucible changes to sandbox update, it is safe to assume that Bungie won't be slacking off for next season. However, players are excited to see one particular return, one of the most powerful Hand Cannons in Season of the Opulence.

Returning as a 140 RPM weapon, Rose will be available with new perk pools and traits. With so many Adaptive Framed Hand Cannons competing for a top spot this year, Rose will undoubtedly make its mark rather quickly, provided that Bungie puts in decent PvP perks.

The company will tie Rose into the loot pool of the Competitive playlist in Season 19, as completing any additional challenges will drop the weapon with random perk combinations.

Rose Hand Cannon will be returning in Destiny 2 Season 19

As mentioned in TWAB, Rose was introduced with the Year 2 Lumina's Exotic quest. Players could pull the Legendary 150 RPM weapon from Collections upon acquiring the Lumina.

Like many weapons before Beyond Light, Rose was a Lightweight Framed Hand Cannon, an archetype that isn't currently common amongst Hand Cannons.

Kimberly @Kyber3000 Rose (Legendary Hand Cannon) will be returning as a reward in Destiny 2’s Competitive Division! Rose (Legendary Hand Cannon) will be returning as a reward in Destiny 2’s Competitive Division! https://t.co/Pqbi10HZyF

However, Bungie did mention that while Rose will be a 140 RPM weapon, it will allow everyone to move like a 150 RPM with stats that will blend the two. To obtain it, players must finish the introductory quest tied to the competitive division in Destiny 2 Season 19.

The first Rose from the quest will have the same perk pools as it originally had in Season 7.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack Rose will be returning in Season 19! Rose will be returning in Season 19! https://t.co/Vcv2BmDXyt

The original perks included Chambered Compensator, Accurized Rounds, Outlaw, and Polymer Grip. In Season 19, the Hand Cannon will probably have an extra perk slot alongside a random Grip in place of Origin Trait. To further randomize the weapon's perks, each player must complete challenges based on competitive division each week.

Only one perk can be earned per week in one character. As for how each perk will work out, Bungie laid out an idea for players to look forward to, mentioning popular consistency perks suitable for 3v3 play. Whatever the case, the community is happy that Bungie is slowly bringing in vaulted gears into the current sandbox.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack



There are seven Divisions, each having three subdivisions:



Copper

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Adept

Ascendant In Season 19, Bungie will be removing Glory and adding a new 3v3 Ranked playlist called the “Competitive Division”There are seven Divisions, each having three subdivisions:CopperBronzeSilverGoldPlatinumAdeptAscendant In Season 19, Bungie will be removing Glory and adding a new 3v3 Ranked playlist called the “Competitive Division”There are seven Divisions, each having three subdivisions:💠 Copper 💠 Bronze 💠 Silver 💠 Gold 💠 Platinum 💠 Adept 💠 Ascendant https://t.co/RZS9luVreK

Destiny 2 Season 19 is bound to keep players busy with the new competitive system, as Bungie announced a new ranking system. Players who are into the PvP side of the game can push through seven different ranks, including:

Copper.

Bronze.

Silver.

Gold.

Platinum.

Adept.

Ascendant.

Destiny 2 Season 19 is all set to release on December 6.

Poll : 0 votes