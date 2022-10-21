Every weapon that is getting removed from Destiny 2 Season 19 loot pool

Marking the last chapter in The Witch Queen expansion, Destiny 2 Season 19 will launch on December 6 alongside multiple sandbox changes and new content. With the Festival of the Lost underway, Guardians have one final chance to grind for exclusive gears before next year's Dawning.

In a recent TWAB (This Week at Bungie), the company wrote a summary of the ongoing activity alongside announcements on weapons that will be rotating out of the loot pool. The following article lists all the weapons that will get vaulted next season and how to get them before Season 18 is over.

Riiswalker, Reed's Regret, among other weapons, will be rotating out from the Destiny 2 loot pool next season

1) Iron Banner

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has only one Iron Banner left before the new season drops. Hence, players will have less than a month to farm the vaulted gears. The Legendary Iron Banner weapons that will be rotating out of the loot pool next season include:

Forge's Pledge Solar Pulse Rifle.

Riiswalker Kinetic Shotgun.

Riiswalker Lightweight Framed Shoigun god roll in Iron Banner (Image via Destiny 2)

Riiswalker is one of the most potent Lightweight Framed Shotguns for PvP, as it can roll with maximum Range while granting mobility to the user. Players will have one week to farm for both weapons, starting on November 15 until 22.

Completing matches, earning Engrams, and focusing them for the Shotgun at Lord Saladin is the best way to land a god roll quickly.

2) Nightfall

Similar to the Iron Banner, the two weapons from the Nightfall pool will also be removed from Season 19. They are:

Duty Bound Kinetic Auto Rifle.

Silicon Neuroma Kinetic Sniper Rifle.

Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle from Nightfall Strikes (Image via Destiny 2)

Both standard and adept versions of these weapons can be obtained from this season's Nightfall Strikes. The Duty Bound Auto Rifle is tied to the loot pool of Fallen SABER, while the Silicon Neuroma Sniper Rifle is tied to Devil's Lair. Players have until December 6 to farm for both of them.

Silicon Neuroma is excellent for PvP and PvE, with perks such as Triple Tap, Firing Line, Snapshot, Opening Shot, and more. Duty Bound isn't discussed much, but it can roll with perks such as Rampage, Frenzy, DSR (Dynamic Sway Reduction), and Zen Moment.

3) Trials of Osiris

While some people avoid Trials of Osiris, it has a history of introducing great gears that changed the meta in both PvP and PvE. Two such weapons will be leaving the loot pool of Trials, including:

Reed's Regret Stasis Heavy Linear Fusion Rifle.

Aisha's Embrace Void Scout Rifle.

Saint-14 inventory with Trials of Osiris weapons (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapons mentioned above have been great for almost every game mode in Destiny 2. Reed Regret with Triple Tap and Firing Line once became a primary option for players while damaging bosses in high-tier activities. Aisha's Embrace can roll with perk combinations suitable for PvP and PvE, making it a great weapon with Void builds.

Players need to have both of these weapons unlocked in collections and focus on Saint's inventory using Trials Engram to farm both of these weapons.

Poll : 0 votes