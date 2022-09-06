Destiny 2: When does Iron Banner go live? (September 6)

The Iron Banner has been one of the longest-running trials of skill among Destiny 2 players. However, over the past few months, things seem to have toned down for the community in the endgame PvP game mode for several reasons.

The Iron Banner doesn't require users to have a higher power level than their opposing Guardians. However, this activity appears to be happening twice per season, making farming weapons a bit tougher.

Season of Plunder will see the Iron Banner appear for the first time with its third weekly reset. Destiny 2 gamers will get access to the first Iron Banner of the season with the weekly reset on September 6 at 10 am PDT.

All Iron Banner release times for major regions in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 6)

The first Iron Banner of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will go live on September 6 at 10 am PDT. The different release times for all major regions are as follows:

The upcoming Iron Banner will differ from what Guardians were used to in Season of the Haunted. Aside from having a different game mode, Saladin will bring two new weapons to mix:

Roar of the Bear Solar Rocket Launcher.

Allied Demand Kinetic Sidearm.

Past weapons such as the Occluded Finality Sniper Rifle and the Finite Impactor Hand Cannon will not be included in the rotator pool as they have been rotated out.

The new game mode, Eruption, will also be live with the upcoming reset. It is based on another Destiny 2 game mode called "Clash," as claimed by Bungie.

Tom Warren @tomwarren Bungie is adding an “Eruption” game mode to Destiny 2 PvP that sounds a lot like Call of Duty’s “Cranked” mode. In both game modes you explode if you can’t maintain a kill streak within a timer bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… Bungie is adding an “Eruption” game mode to Destiny 2 PvP that sounds a lot like Call of Duty’s “Cranked” mode. In both game modes you explode if you can’t maintain a kill streak within a timer bungie.net/en/Explore/Det… https://t.co/LDzpGnJVq5

Unlike Rift's objective-based playstyle, Eruption pushes a player's firepower to score a maximum number of Guardian kills and add points. The more a Guardian can score a kill, the more energy they will acquire with each streak.

Scoring a 5-kill streak will allow their respective teams to go on the hunt and make users with the streak visible to everyone.

Unlike previous seasons, all Year 5 Iron Banners are scheduled to run for one week per month and only twice per season. Hence, gamers need to utilize this time to farm all exclusive weapons from Saladin and complete all objectives tied to the "Iron Lord" seal.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame Young Wolves, now's your final chance to lock in the Iron Lord title. This Season's final edition of Iron Banner concludes tomorrow! Young Wolves, now's your final chance to lock in the Iron Lord title. This Season's final edition of Iron Banner concludes tomorrow! https://t.co/janr60LyqI

As this will be the third Iron Banner since the Iron Lord seal's release, some readers have the chance to gild it by completing additional objectives this season. The second Iron Banner in Season of Plunder is scheduled for November 15, 2022.

