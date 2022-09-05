Destiny 2 weekly reset (September 6 to 13): New Iron Banner mode, Momentum Control, Fallen SABER, and more

Season of Plunder enters its third week in the Destiny 2 Witch Queen chapter as Guardians, alongside their bunch of new allies, continue to track Eramis. With a few new activities in the mix, players have been kept busy in the opening week, not just in the seasonal content but inside the latest King's Fall Raid.

With the third weekly reset, Guardians can expect another bunch of new items to be added to their list. The seasonal quest, Sails of the Shipstealer, will have new quest steps with the weekly reset, as users will continue raiding ships in the Ketchcrash activity.

Other game modes involve the new Eruption in the Iron Banner, alongside Momentum Control in the Crucible rotator playlist.

All upcoming major activities in Week 3 of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (September 6 to 13)

1) Season of Plunder seasonal quest

Season of Plunder Ketchcrash (Image via Destiny 2)

The Sails of the Shipstealer quest consists of 62 steps, a few of which are unlocked weekly. Guardians can expect new quest steps to unlock up to the eighth week of Season 18, which will act as the epilogue to this chapter.

For now, users have collected a total of two relics by completing activities such as Ketchcrash, Expeditions, and Pirate Hunts.

Each week, completing the weekly quest also adds to the seasonal challenges, which further rewards Repute upon completion. Using these Reputes can unlock upgrades in the Star Chart.

2) First Iron Banner of Season 18

New Iron Banner game mode (Image via Destiny 2)

The new Iron Banner game mode, Eruption, will replace Rift, as the latter has been moved to the Crucible weekly rotator playlist. Eruption is an entirely different ballgame, as scoring kills on opposing Guardians is the key to victory.

If gamers get more than one kill, a "Surging" buff will be given to them. Scoring further frags while having the "Surging" buff active will add three points to the scoreboard.

This buff later turns to "Primed" if the same player scores five kills without dying. Teams with "Primed" users will go on the hunt, making the buffed gamers visible to everyone.

Guardians will also gain access to two new Iron Banner weapons this season, the Allied Demand Sidearm and Roar of the Bear Solar Rocket Launcher.

3) Fallen SABER Nightfall

The Fallen SABER (Image via Destiny 2)

The Fallen SABER Strike from the Beyond Light expansion will join the Lightblade and Glassway as the third Nightfall in the pool. Players need to push through waves of Fallen enemies and ultimately defeat a massive Shank.

The modifiers in this Strike will be "Arach NO!", where Fallen Vandals spawn an Arc web at their feet upon defeat. Champion enemies that spawn in this Nightfall Strike are usually Overload Captains and Barrier Servitors alongside Arc and Void shields.

4) Momentum Control

Destiny 2 Momentum Control (Image via Bungie)

Momentum Control will appear for the first time in Season 18, where users can choose to complete the catalyst of their Exotic weapons. Firearms such as Delicate Tomb can be great picks for quick kills on Guardians, which will also help in their catalyst quest and kill counts.

Edited by Ravi Iyer