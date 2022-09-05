All seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Week 3 (September 6)

A new weekly reset in Destiny 2 means a new set of seasonal challenges for Guardians to participate in. Each of these objectives is meant to provide a decent boost to EXP alongside resource materials for upgrades. Season 18 is still in its early stages and Bungie has many challenges in store for the future.

Next week's seasonal content consists of objectives from Quests, Ketchcrash activities, Gambit, the upcoming new Iron Banner game mode, and different calibrations. The following article lists all the seasonal challenges that will appear once the third weekly reset goes live in Season 18.

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder seasonal challenges and how to complete them in Week 3 (September 6 to 13)

1) Antiquarian III

A pirate ship (Image via Destiny 2)

Guardians will need to obtain a third relic through the Ketchcrash activity, Expedition, alongside the Pirate Hunt, and submit it to the HELM. Additional objectives involve Guardians defeating Cabal enemies all across the system. Furthermore, bonus progression will be granted after defeating each combatant with a finisher.

Relic required: 1

Cabal kills required: 250

The rewards include Repute and Challenger XP+.

2) Sextant Navigator I

Introductory quest (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to collect Map Fragments and Map Coordinates during the Season of Plunder's runtime. Map Fragments can be acquired by completing the seasonal Ketchcrash activity, while Map Coordinates can be obtained by completing various ritual activities across the system.

Map Fragments required: 60

Treasure Coordinates required: 600

The rewards for this challenge are Challenger XP.

3) Ketchcrasher I

A new Season 18 activity (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to complete several objectives within the Ketchcrash activity. Their objectives will include destroying Shield Generators in the Maintenance Bay, hacking Terminals in Treasure Hoards, and destroying Storage Tanks in Ether Storage.

Shield Generators: 5

Terminals: 5

Ether Tanks: 10

The completion rewards are Repute and Challenger XP.

4) Cannonade

Machine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players simply need to defeat enemies using their Machine Guns. However, defeating combatants within the Expedition activity or defeating Guardians inside Crucible or Gambit will grant bonus progression.

Using weapons such as Xenophage while invading the opposition in Gambit is bound to become a common meta in the coming days.

Machine Gun kills required: 150

Rewards: Challenger XP.

5) Nessus Activities

Nessus (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to earn progress towards this challenge's completion by participating in Nessus Patrols, Public Events, Bounties, and Lost Sectors.

Completion required: 18

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

6) Power Broker

A Guardian's inventory (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to hit the maximum Power Cap this season, which is 1570. Earning powerful rewards via weekly playlist activities, completing bounties from Tower vendors, or opening Prime Engrams grants powerful gears.

Power level required: 1570

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

7) Mid-Range Calibration

Quicksilver Storm (Image via Destiny 2)

Players need to calibrate mid-range weapons such as Hand Cannons, Glaives, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns on Nessus. As usual, bonus progression will be granted for rapid kills.

Kills required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

8) Primeval Entourage

Primeval (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat Taken enemies inside Gambit. Bonus progression will be granted with the kills of tougher combatants.

Taken kills required: 100

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

9) Iron Sharpens Iron

Iron Banner (Image via Bungie)

This particular challenge requires players to complete Crucible matches. However, bonus progression can be earned in the Iron Banner and by achieving victory.

Progress required: 200

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

10) Ultimate Champion

An enemy Champion (Image via Bungie)

To complete this challenge, players will need to defeat Champion enemies in any Nightfall Strike on Hero difficulty or higher. The higher the tier is for the Nightfall Strike, the more progression will be granted with each Champion kill.

Champion kills required: 60

Rewards: Challenger XP+ and Bright Dust.

