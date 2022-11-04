Titan Storm Grenades will be nerfed in Destiny 2 Season 19 

The latest TWAB (This Week at Bungie) has revealed that some significant changes will be coming in the next season of Destiny 2.

One of the highlights in today's blog post is the company's plans for subclass changes and its approach to balancing the sandbox. Each subclass will undergo different adjustments.

This article lists all the changes coming to the Arc subclass in the upcoming season and how they will affect the ongoing meta of Titan Storm Grenades.

Destiny 2 Season 19 will start on December 6, 2022, marking the end of The Witch Queen chapter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the official information provided on Bungie's official website.

Destiny 2 Season 19 will see nerfs on Storm Grenades and other adjustments to Arc 3.0

Touch of Thunder (Image via Destiny 2)

Compared to Solar, Void, and Stasis, the implementation of Arc 3.0 is very new. Some players are still looking in on multiple loadouts, while one particular ability is topping the charts across all three classes.

The Storm Grenades have dominated Grandmaster Nightfall's fields, especially with Titan's Touch of Thunder Aspect.

Spark of Magnitude (Image via Destiny 2)

Bungie addressed this by saying that the Storm Grenades have lingered for too long in PvP, making it difficult for the victim to read its duration. Hence, the company will be making the following changes to the Touch of Thunder Aspect:

Touch of Thunder's Storm Grenade duration will be reduced from five to four seconds.

The bonus uptime granted by Spark of Magnitude to Storm Grenades will also be reduced from 2 to 1.5 seconds.

While on the topic of Arc Striker Titans, Bungie also announced upcoming changes to the Ballistic Slam's damage. The company will increase the ability's damage by 16% against PvE combatants.

Other Arc 3.0 changes in Destiny 2 Season 19

Tempest Strike Aspect (Image via Bungie)

As for Arc Hunters, Bungie is pretty happy with their usage in high-tier PvE content. However, it seems Tempest Strike's global damage reduction has made the Aspect's use lower than the other two. Hence, starting in Season 19, Tempest Strike will deal 30% more damage to PvE combatants.

Summoning an Arc buddy will become more viable for Warlocks, as Bungie will increase damage to Arc souls against PvE opponents from 35 to 60.

Chain Lightning ability for Warlocks (Image via Bungie)

When it comes to melee abilities, both Ball and Chain Lightning will be significantly buffed with Season 19.

Ball Lightning will have its travel distance increased from 27.5 to 35 meters.

Chain Lightning will have its damage increased in PvE by 50%.

Finally, Chaos Reach will have a reduction in its base cooldown from 9:16 to 7:35.

Poll : 0 votes