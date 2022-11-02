Banshee is selling god roll PvE weapons for a limited time in Destiny 2 right now (November 1 to 2)

The weekly reset in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has naturally brought in a lot of new content. Bungie has deployed the much-awaited hotfix for Lord of Wolves and Mindbender's Ambition in the loot pool. However, with everything considered, Banshee's inventory this week will help players with the new activities.

Players need to spawn at the Courtyard waypoint and head right to find Banshee. The gunsmith's shop is located opposite the Cryptarch. In today's reset, players can find a god roll Funnelweb Submachine Gun and the Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and once per Wednesday.

Banshee inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 11 (November 1)

Before getting the weapons, it is recommended that players get the Minor Spec and Rampage Spec mods from the gunsmith. Both of these materials can be purchased in exchange for 10,000 Glimmers.

Minor Spec increases damage to any weapons by 7.5% against rank-and-file, while Rampage Spec adds an extra timer to the perk duration.

Rampage Spec for sale from Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

The first weapon that players need to go for is the Funnelweb Submachine Gun with the following perks:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

Accurized Rounds for more Range and Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and Reload Speed while in motion.

Frenzy for 15% increased damage, 50 Handling, and 50 Reload Speed after being in combat for 12 seconds.

Funnelweb on Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Hammer Forged and Accurized Rounds will significantly improve the weapon's Range, which can be paired with Perpetual In PvP. With Frenzy being the most-used perk on Funnelweb, everyone seems to have their new Recluse with the launch of Witch Queen expansion.

The second weapon everyone should get is the Taipan-4FR Linear Fusion Rifle:

Arrowhead Brake for recoil control and Full Bore for Range.

Enhanced Battery for magazine size and Liquid Coils for Impact damage.

Clown Cartridge for overflow of the magazine after reloading.

Focused Fury for 20% increased damage with the last half of the magazine.

Taipan-4FR from Banshee this week (Image via Destiny 2)

While Taipan-4FR can be crafted in the Enclave, this gear is recommended for those with extra Legendary Shards and Glimmers to spare.

Players usually like to go for the Firing Line. However, Focused Fury is an excellent perk for a more solo approach, such as Lost Sectors and flawless attempts.

Players are recommended to check in again on the reset of November 2, 2022, for new perks on these weapons.

