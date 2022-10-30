Destiny 2 Lost Sector monthly calendar for Season of Plunder (November 1 to 30)

Destiny 2 Season 19 is approximately a month away, as the new content and current seasonal challenges are almost over. While the upcoming reset will mark the final week of Festivals, there are still plenty of in-game farms every player should look forward to daily.

Lost Sectors, the primary source of Exotic armor, has been the primary endgame content for solo players since Beyond Light. Each run can be completed in two difficulties: Legend and Master.

Since Season of Plunder has over a month left, everyone can follow this article to track the upcoming Lost Sectors in November.

The list will also include Champion enemies and the upcoming Exotic loots.

All upcoming Destiny 2 Lost Sectors and their respective Exotic drops in November (2022)

Lost Sectors in Destiny 2 have been pretty viable since its release, especially after the launch of Beyond Light. Bungie decided to give away Exotic armor pieces of all classes by tying them in a separate loot pool. This is also a great way to test one's loadout, as modifiers can make life challenging for Guardians.

Season of Plunder's upcoming weekly reset will also mark the first day of November. While the rotation of the Sectors will remain the same, each reward type will vary. The list of upcoming cycles in Lost Sectors is as follows:

First rotation

Fallen Sunstar Exotic Helmet for Warlocks in Lost Sector (Image via Destiny 2)

November 1: K1 Crew Quarters- Barrier Overload, Solar (Exotic Legs).

November 2: K1 Logistics- Barrier, Overload, Arc, Solar (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 3: K1 Communion- Barrier, Overload, Solar, Void (Exotic Chest piece).

November 4: Skydock IV- Barrier, Unstoppable, Void (Exotic Helmet).

November 5: Scavenger's Den- Barrier, Overload, Arc (Exotic Legs).

November 6: The Quarry- Barrier, Unstoppable, Solar, Void (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 7: Excavation Site XII- Barrier, Unstoppable, Arc (Exotic Chest piece).

November 8: Concealed Void- Barrier, Overload, Solar, Void (Exotic Helmet).

November 9: Bunker E15- Barrier, Overload, Void (Exotic Legs).

November 10: Perdition- Barrier, Overload, Arc, Void (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 11: Conflux- Barrier, Unstoppable, Void (Exotic Chest piece).

Second rotation with different rewards

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk for Hunters this season (Image via Destiny 2)

November 12: K1 Crew Quarters (Exotic Helmet).

November 13: K1 Logistics (Exotic Legs).

November 14: K1 Communion (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 15: Skydock IV (Exotic Chest piece).

November 16: Scavenger's Den (Exotic Helmet).

November 17: The Quarry (Exotic Legs).

November 18: Excavation Site XII (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 19: Concealed Void (Exotic Chest piece).

November 20: Bunker E15 (Exotic Helmet).

November 21: Perdition (Exotic Legs).

November 22: Conflux (Exotic Gauntlets).

Third rotation with different rewards

Hoarfrost Z for Titans was introduced in The Witch Queen (Image via Destiny 2)

November 23: K1 Crew Quarters (Exotic Chest piece).

November 24: K1 Logistics (Exotic Helmet).

November 25: K1 Communion (Exotic Legs).

November 26: Skydock IV (Exotic Gauntlets).

November 27: Scavenger's Den (Exotic Chest piece).

November 28: The Quarry (Exotic Helmet).

November 29: Excavation Site XII (Exotic Legs).

November 30: Concealed Void (Exotic Gauntlets).

Players can choose to complete the Lost Sectors with each run by defeating every Champion enemy. This will eventually lead to a Platinum completion, increasing an individual's chances of getting the Exotic drop. Typically, Master Difficulty has a base increase in drop rates compared to Legend.

