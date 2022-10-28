Deep Stone Crypt weapons will be made craftable after the launch of Destiny 2 Season 19

With the passing of each Destiny 2 season, players are introduced to six seasonal weapons each season. This adds up to 24 gears for each expansion, alongside 18 more from two Raids and one Dungeon. Due to this, Bungie is slowly giving its player base more freedom in terms of obtaining endgame weapons and perks.

Starting December 6, all Legendary Deep Stone Crypt Raid weapons will become craftable with new and Origin Traits in the mix. With this, Bungie will also add a chance for players to acquire a red-bordered weapon.

Like other Raids, anyone can expect the required number of deepsight for unlocking the pattern to be 5.

Disclaimer: All the information in this article is based on Bungie's official TWAB.

Destiny 2 craftable Deep Stone Crypt weapons will arrive next season

Deep Stone Crypt drops six Destiny 2 Legendary weapons throughout four encounters. They are:

Heritage Kinetic Precision Framed Shotgun.

Succession Kinetic Aggressive Framed Sniper Rifle.

Trustee Solar Rapid Fire Framed Scout Rifle.

Posterity Arc Precision Framed Hand Cannon.

Bequest Arc Adaptive Framed Sword.

Commemoration Arc Adaptive Machine Gun.

This week at Bungie, we're humming along to a Deep Stone Lullaby.

Bungie gave players a sneak peek at what to expect in perk pulls since the crafted product will always be better with an enhanced perk compared to what players have farmed for since Raid's launch. Additionally, encounter drops will have no caps on drops during the featured week.

Bungie has confirmed that the current Deep Stone Crypt red border weapons will not grant pattern progress next season.

Players will need to unlock new DSC red border weapons when the new season starts.



Players will need to unlock new DSC red border weapons when the new season starts.

Typically, a guaranteed deepsight weapon will be available from the final chest of the Raid, which spawns after defeating Taniks. Hence, anyone looking for five deepsight versions of the Heritage from the same encounter will be able to do so. The following list shows the weapons available in each encounter's loot pool:

Crypt security: Trustee Scout Rifle.

Atraks-1: Heritage Shotgun and Succession Sniper Rifle.

Rapture: Posterity Hand Cannon.

Taniks boss: Bequest Sword and Commemoration Machine Gun.

The Destiny 2 Origin Trait in each of these weapons will be called "Bray Inheritance", a brand new perk that remains unannounced. Additional perks that might surprise players next season include Focused Fury on Heritage, Voltshot on Posterity, Incandescent on Trustee, and more.

Best perk combinations for Heritage in Destiny 2 PvE (Image via Bungie)

Enhanced versions of existing perks, such as Reconstruction, Rampage, Rapid Hit, etc., will also become available in Season 19. Hence, owners of the Beyond Light expansion will be able to acquire deepsight versions of the Raid weapons and start crafting them on day 1.

Players should also know that any acquired deepsight weapons from Deep Stone Crypt in Season 18 will not count towards pattern progression in Season 19.

DSC Origin Trait: Bray Inheritance



Some interesting rolls:

- Heritage: Reconstruction + Focused Fury

- Posterity: Voltshot + Rampage

Some interesting rolls:

- Heritage: Reconstruction + Focused Fury
- Posterity: Voltshot + Rampage
- Trustee: Rapid Hit + Incandescent

For Lightfall, Bungie will be looking at deepsight weapons and making significant changes to a player's RNG on getting red-bordered weapons, as well as reducing lousy luck in weapon recipe unlocking.

