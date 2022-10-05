Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.0.7 full patch notes: Deepsight weapon drop, Crew upgrade fixes, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder has just hit its seventh weekly reset with several aspects to watch out for. Bungie's announcement on several fixes regarding Deepsight weapons has been deployed with the reset, alongside the possible Ruffian fix as well. All of this and many more can be found with the latest hotfix version 6.2.0.7.

The reset has also brought in a total of seven seasonal challenges, requiring players to run around the system, finish quests, calibrate weapons, and much more. However, Bungie gave everyone another reason to grind for the seasonal activity, adding more red-bordered weapons to upgrades and activities.

In addition, Grandmaster Nightfall is live right now, allowing everyone to run one or multiple Strikes based on their titles. Players pursuing the Conqueror seal will only get to access The Glassway, while those chasing the gilded seal will be able to launch every Strike in the pool.

Red-bordered fix, Ruffians, and other patched features in this week's Destiny 2 hotfix 6.2.0.7 (October 4)

1) Activities

Seasonal activity content

Fixed an issue where players were blocked from completing the Season 18 intro mission if they lost connection during the activity.

Fixed an issue where the Deepsightmodded weapon from the Hidden Compartment Crew Upgrade wasn’t appropriately refreshing at the weekly reset.

To alleviate some of the pressure in acquiring Season of Plunder weapon patterns, the Double Perk Weapon Spoils Crew Upgrade will now give you a Deepsightmodded weapon when you focus on a weapon each week.

Note: this change is not yet reflected in the upgrade description in-game.

2) Gameplay and investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where the Reactive Pulse mod provided a permanent overshield.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where Eager Edge could be used multiple times in a single activation.

Fixed an issue where players completing the new Season 18 crafting quests failed to have pattern Triumphs unlocked when acquiring the weapon patterns.

We’ve reduced the brightness of the effect that appears when you damage yourself with the final round in Touch of Malice’s magazine.

Fixed mislabeled Cry Mutiny ornament names.

Power and progression

Fixed an issue where the legacy War Table weekly challenge was unavailable.

It now requires defeating Champions in PsiOpsBattlegrounds for a powerful reward.

General

Fixed an issue where players using Chinese characters in their name were unable to play on the Microsoft Store platform.

Destiny 2 players will get a patch after the weekly reset, which is approximately 200 MB in size on PC. The next reset will mark the end of the seasonal story of Plunder.

