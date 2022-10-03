Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 4 to 11): Grandmaster Nightfall returns, double Nightfall rewards, Showdown, and more

It is finally time for Guardians to showcase their potential and load-outs inside Destiny 2's most arduous PvE activity. While Master Raids allows players to replenish their ammunition via banners, Grandmaster Nightfalls puts in modifiers that will reduce a player's chances of getting ammo drops.

The upcoming weekly reset will host the first ever Grandmaster Nightfall in Season of Plunder, alongside bonus rewards for all difficulties. Other activities will include Showdowns in the Crucible, Zone Control, and brand new pinnacle activities.

This article will list all the major upcoming activities in detail.

All upcoming activities in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 7 (October 4 to 11)

1) Seasonal quest

Eramis (Image via Destiny 2)

The Seasonal Quest for Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will enter its penultimate week, where Guardians must recover the seventh relic from rogue pirates. Usually, the tied seasonal challenge will require everyone to get a relic and perform certain tasks across the system.

Guardians will require a total of 150 Vex kills to complete the very first challenge in week 7.

2) Glassway Nightfall

Glassway Nightfall starting point (Image via Destiny 2)

The first Strike in the Grandmaster pool will be one of the toughest Destiny 2 missions, The Glassway. This was introduced way back with the Year 4 expansion, Beyond Light, as a campaign mission. However, players have had to run this activity ever since.

With Grandmaster's difficulty, The Glassway will throw in a bunch of modifiers as usual, which will include Arach-NO! and Belmon's Algorithm. The latter puts in Void burn, where Guardians will deal and receive significantly increased Void damage to and from enemies.

Champion enemies will include Overload and Barrier Champions, alongside Solar and Arc enemies. As usual, Arbalest or Wish Ender will be great against Barrier Champions, but the latter will be useful against Champion, especially because it's a primary weapon.

Week 7 of Season 18 will also grant double rewards upon completion of any Nightfall. Hence, players have a chance at getting two Adept Nightfall weapons, or increased Ascendant Shards, upon Grandmaster completion. The expected loot for the upcoming week is the D.F.A. Hand Cannon.

3) Showdown and Zone Control in Crucible

Bungie will be bringing in the Trials playing field within Shaxx's Crucible, where anyone can run a Showdown. It is considered a more casual form of a Trials game, where Guardians can win one match by scoring the most eliminations. Each team consists of three players, and each round lasts three minutes.

Destiny 2 Showdown in Crucible (Image via Bungie)

Zone Control, on the other hand, only counts a player's or a team's control over zones instead of kills. Every second, 10 points get added to a team's card based on the number of zones they have under their grasp. The first team to score 125 points wins the match.

4) Pinnacle rotator

Garden of Salvation Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Garden of Salvation Raid and Prophecy Dungeon will reward pinnacle gear at the end of either one of them. Players can even choose to load up the final checkpoint in both of the mentioned activities and defeat the boss to get a pinnacle drop. Players can do this in all three characters.

